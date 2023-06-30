The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association released its all-state selections for the 2023 season on Friday.

The association released its all-district teams on June 22. The All-District selections were completed after the state playoffs and from there, nominations for all-state were sent to an all-state selection committee.

The all-state teams are subdivided into classifications. Player and pitcher of the year awards were given for east and west regions in each classification.

Here are the all-state selections for Piedmont Triad area schools.

4A

Davie County: Jadyn Davis, Fr., Outfield; Sydney Dirks, Sr., Second base; Riley Potts, So., Pitcher; Summer Simpson, Sr., Shortstop; Hanna Steinour, So., Designated player and utility

East Forsyth: Alex Brown, Sr., Pitcher; Grace Flynn, Sr., Shortstop; Kaitlyn King, Sr., Outfield

Northern Guilford: Morgan Headen, Fr., First base; Dakotah Wilkins, So., Pitcher and outfield

Northwest Guilford: Jenna Copeland, Jr., Third base; Haylea Huffines, So., First base; Bel Varadi, Jr., Pitcher

Reagan: Bailey Huff, So., Outfield

Southeast Guilford: Kathryn Jenkins-Cowart, So., Catcher and utility

West Forsyth: Cate Etchason, Sr., Pitcher; Sydney Horton, So., Shortstop; Abby Hunter, Sr., Outfield; Kaylyn Riddle, So., First base

4A Co-Player of the Year-West: Sydney Horton, West Forsyth

3A

Eastern Guilford: Jasmine Mack, Jr., Catcher; Kamryn Permar, So., Pitcher

North Davidson: Alex Gray, Sr., First base; Kayla Milam, Jr., Pitcher and utility; Bethany Pigg, Sr., Catcher

Oak Grove: Mary Peyton Hodge, So., Pitcher; Allie Johnston, Sr., Third base; Alissa Russ, Sr., Pitcher and first base; Chloe Watkins, Jr., Outfield; Carly White, Jr., Outfield

Rockingham County: Kaylie Pegram, Sr., Outfield; Ava Grace Pruitt, Fr., Pitcher; Paydon Reynolds, Sr., Catcher; Hadlee Russell, Sr., Shortstop

Southern Guilford: Kenly Brown, So., Pitcher and third base; Avery Lowe, Jr., Catcher; Ashlyn Pegram, Sr., Pitcher and third base

3A Player of the Year-West: Alex Gray, North Davidson

2A

McMichael: Jada Johnson, Sr., Shortstop; Savannah Lockhart, Sr., Catcher; Dakota Redmon, Jr., Pitcher and second base; Makenna Stewart, Jr., Third base

Walkertown: Heidi Crews, Jr., Shortstop; Emily Roberts, Sr., Outfield

2A Player of the Year-West: Savannah Lockhart, McMichael

1A

Bethany Community: Audrey Waddell, Fr., Pitcher and shortstop; Peyton Weavil, Fr., Pitcher and first baseman

High Point Christian: Hailey Allred, Fr., Outfield; Maci Burkhart, So., Catcher; Lexi Hall, Sr., Pitcher; Mary Douglas Hayworth, Sr., Outfield