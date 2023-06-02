After a loss to East Forsyth, High Point Christian locked arms with its opponent, making a unified circle in the infield for a moment that meant more than who won or lost that day.

HPCA softball coach Lin Hayworth has known Eagles coach Ben McKinney for many years, had talked to him over the summer and had been aware that his friend had been facing health issues.

Upon arriving at East on game day, Hayworth realized that McKinney, who was hospitalized, wasn’t there. Before the game, Hayworth talked to the opposing team’s assistants.

“Ben has done a whole lot for softball in this area,” Hayworth said. “I’ve coached against him, but we’ve always had a really good relationship. He is just out there trying to help the kids…I don’t remember how it came up, but we just talked about, ‘Why don’t we get together and have a prayer for him?’”

For this year’s NCISAA 3A state champions, the spirit of competition has been a key to its success but not the most important aspect of its existence. A private college preparatory school with Baptist ties, High Point Christian’s website describes its “Kingdom education” with 10 principles accompanied by Bible verses.

Hayworth, the Cougars sixth-year coach, hopes to build his team’s culture around the school’s ideals.

“We talk about this all of the time and it is close to us because we are a Christian school,” Hayworth said. “We talk about using the game and playing the game the right way, but also trying to be a light for Jesus and we try to play the game in a way that will honor him.”

A family culture, the coaching staff’s five members each have a daughter on the team. Freshman Hailey Allred, who isn't related to any of the coaches, describes the environment as fun and loose. She's the Cougars’ leading hitter at .487 and leads the with 31 RBIs.

Hayworth described the team as battle-tested. The 15-man roster was comprised of just two seniors and had three freshmen, four eighth-graders and three seventh-graders. Positive leadership and communication helped bring together the older players with the younger ones, even middle-schoolers who didn’t take classes in the same school building.

Another strength of the team has been attributed to conditioning stations, where the players do rotating cardio drills non-stop for a timed period that Hall said has picked up in recent years. Softball-wise, Allred said that the teams works on fundamentals regardless of the player’s position, for example, outfielders taking infield groundballs to build a more all-around skillset.

The Cougars began the season at 11-1, but Hayworth and team members agree that a losing stretch paid dividends for the team. In a spring break tournament in Myrtle Beach, it lost four of five games but bonded in an experience where the team stayed in a house together. The team took beach trips, went to Top Golf and enjoyed fellowship beyond softball activities.

On the field, it showed that mediocre play wouldn’t be good enough against higher-level teams, but instilled a “humble but hungry” attitude.

Hayworth said that the experience influenced some lineup adjustments to a team that returned all but one starter from last year’s state champions. He felt that putting eighth-grade shortstop Blakely Bowman (.405) at leadoff and senior center fielder Mary Douglas Hayworth (.465) at the two-hole would put pressure on opposing teams, with the duo having 26 and 28 stolen bases respectively on the season.

The middle of the order was filled by sophomore catcher Maci Burkhart (.429), Hall (.418), who played first base when not pitching, left fielder Allred and sophomore second baseman Laci Jarrell (.373).

In the circle, Hall had a 8-2 record with a 2.70 ERA , while eighth-grader Paisley Dixon shared the load with an 11-5 record and a 2.71 ERA in 103.2 innings.

“Having Paisley this year was just so awesome, especially since she is so young and she just came to the school in January,” Allred said. “She was at some of our winter workouts and then she got there and I mean, she was in a whole new environment, but she was just so awesome. She has pitched great in a lot of games and has kept us out of trouble when we were not hitting or if we weren’t backing her up right in the field and she handled it so well and so maturely for someone who is just in eighth grade.”

The No. 1 seed Cougars dominated postseason play with a 12-2 win over No. 8 Gaston Christian in the quarterfinals, an 18-2 win over No. 4 Concord Academy and wins of 11-0 and 14-2 over No. 2 Hickory Grove Christian in the best-of-three state finals series.