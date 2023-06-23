The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association announced its all-district selections on Thursday.

Selections were made based on nominations by district selection committees established in early April by each of the association’s eight district chairpersons. Nominations were received after the final day of the high school season, also known as “seeding day” since it is the day season results are officially reported to the NCHSAA for playoff seeding.

The districts are based on geographic location and all-district teams are also subdivided by classification.

Following state playoffs, all-district selections are finalized by each individual district. From there, nominees considered for all-state are sent to an all-state selection committee.

All-state selections are scheduled to be released on June 30.

Here are the all-district choices from Piedmont Triad area schools:

District 5

Counties: Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Stokes

4A

East Forsyth: Alex Brown, Sr., Pitcher; Grace Flynn, Sr., Shortstop; Kaitlyn King, Sr., Outfield; Sophie Lecnar, Sr., Third base; Madison McCarty, Sr., Catcher

Northern Guilford: Alexis Emery, So., Utility; Morgan Headen, Fr., First base; Rigdon Lambeth, Sr., Catcher; Sydney Pugh, Sr., Outfield; Asyah Smith, So., Third base; Dakotah Wilkins, So., Pitcher and Outfield

Northwest Guilford: Jenna Copeland, Jr., Third base; Haylea Huffines, So., First base; Callie Rodrigues, Jr., Outfield; Addy Tucker, Sr., Utlity; Bel Varadi, Jr., Pitcher

Ragsdale: Autumn Brooks, Sr., First base; Anderson Froysell, Jr., Shortstop

Reagan: Kayden Goins, Jr., Shortstop and Outfield; Bailey Huff, So., Outfield

Southeast Guilford: Kathryn Jenkins-Cowart, So., Catcher and Utility; Jessica Wilson, So., Shortstop; Maya Wilson, Fr., Second base

West Forsyth: Cate Etchason, Sr., Pitcher; Sydney Horton, So., Shortstop; Abby Hunter, Sr., Outfield; Kaylyn Riddle, So., First base

Co-Player of the Year: Sydney Horton, West Forsyth

Pitcher of the Year: Bel Varadi, Northwest Guilford

3A

Eastern Guilford: Jasmine Mack, Jr., Catcher; Kamryn Permar, So., Pitcher

North Davidson: Abby Brown, Fr., Shortstop; Alex Gray, Sr., First base; Kayla Milam, Jr., Pitcher and Utility; Bethany Pigg, Sr., Catcher

Oak Grove: Shae Grainger, Sr., Outfield; Mary Peyton Hodge, So., Pitcher; Allie Johnston, Sr., Third base; Alissa Russ, Sr., Pitcher and First base; Chloe Watkins, Jr., Outfield; Carly White, Jr., Outfield

Rockingham County: Chloe Hershman, Jr., Second base; Emily Lewis, Sr., Utility; Kaylie Pegram, Sr., Outfield; Ava Grace Pruitt, Fr., Pitcher; Paydon Reynolds, Sr., Catcher; Presley Rothe, So., Third Base; Hadlee Russell, Sr., Shortstop

Southern Guilford: Kenly Brown, So., Pitcher and Third base; Naomi Hunt, So., Shortstop; Avery Lowe, Jr., Catcher; Ashlyn Pegram, Sr., Pitcher and Third base

Player of the Year: Alex Gray, North Davidson

2A

McMichael: Kaylee Boles, Sr., First Base; Bradyn Case, Sr., Outfield; Anna Casto, Sr., Pitcher and Second Base; Aubrey Hill, Sr., Outfield; Jada Johnson, Sr., Shortstop; Brianna Lemons, Sr., Outfield; Savannah Lockhart, Sr., Catcher; Dakota Redmon, Jr., Pitcher and Second Base; Makenna Stewart, Jr., Third base

Walkertown: Heidi Crews, Jr., Shortstop; Emily Roberts, Sr., Outfield; Ava Williams, Sr., First Base

Player of the Year: Savannah Lockhart, McMichael

Pitcher of the Year: Dakota Redmon, McMichael

1A

Bethany Community: Haleigh Bateman, Sr., First base; Audrey Waddell, Fr., Pitcher and Shortstop; Peyton Weavil, Fr., Pitcher and First Base

High Point Christian: Hailey Allred, Fr., Outfield; Maci Burkhart, So., Catcher; Lexi Hall, Sr., Pitcher; Mary Douglas Hayworth, Sr., Outfield; Laci Jarrell, So., Second base

District 7

Counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Iredell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin

4A

Davie County: Jadyn Davis, Fr., Outfield; Sydney Dirks, Sr., Second base; Raelyn Lankford, So., Third base; Riley Potts, So., Pitcher; Summer Simpson, Sr., Shortstop; Hanna Steinour, So., Designated player and Utility

Player of the Year: Sydney Dirks, Davie County