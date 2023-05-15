The NCHSAA and NCISAA softball playoffs are in full swing, with only seven Piedmont Triad teams remaining.

On Tuesday, six NCHSAA schools will participate in the third round within respective classifications. Only one team remains as the NCISAA enters the state semifinals.

Here is a look at who is left and what is up next, sorted by association and classification.

NCHSAA

4A

East Forsyth (20-5, 13-1); No. 5 seed

The Lady Eagles made NCHSAA 4A state runners-up the last two seasons, with Extra Innings’ No. 1 rated pitcher and player Kierston Deal departing for Oklahoma upon graduation. Despite this, East has had another strong campaign, even with coach Ben McKinney being out for health reasons. It led the Central Piedmont 4A Conference until a nine-inning 3-2 loss to West Forsyth to close the regular season. Its only other defeats have come to South Stokes, who it later avenged, Oak Grove, North Davidson and Davie County.

In the first round, it defeated No. 28 Reagan 8-2 after scoring seven combined runs in the third and fourth innings. Senior shortstop Grace Flynn went 3-for-4 with a triple and 2 RBIs, while sophomore second baseman Hannah Niten went 2-for-3 with a home run and 3 RBIs. In the second round, it won 1-0 over No. 21 Weddington on a 10th-inning walk-off double by senior Madison McCarty.

Flynn leads the Eagles with a .487 batting average, 31 RBIs and a 1.248 OPS. Senior Alex Brown has stepped up as the team’s dependable pitcher.

Up Next: No. 4 Northwest Guilford

Northwest Guilford (20-3, 14-0); No. 4 seed

The Vikings battled through early adversity, with a 3-2 loss to East and a 10-0 loss to undefeated McMichael, but have only lost once since in 19 games. That run has included a dominant conference schedule in which it won by an average of 11.57 runs, which includes a 3-2 win over Northern Guilford on the road. It went on to defeat Southwest Guilford 15-0 and Northern 4-2 to win the Metro 4A Conference Tournament.

In the playoffs, it won 6-0 over No. 29 Southwest with Bel Varadi allowing two hits and striking out 13 over seven shutout innings while sophomore Haylea Huffines hit a two-run homer. In the second round, it defeated No. 20 Porter Ridge 5-3 with Addy Tucker’s go-ahead double in the bottom of the fifth.

Appalachian State commit Varadi is second on the Vikings with a .466 batting average while having a 13-2 record and 0.59 ERA in the circle. Huffines is batting .455 with team highs in RBIs (28) and home runs (7).

Up next: East Forsyth

3A

Oak Grove (22-3, 10-0); No. 2 seed

Senior leadership has been vital for a sixth year program that makes a third round appearance for the first time. Part of that has been instilled through coach Danielle DiLuzio’s team competition exercise that has paid dividends in creating a strong culture. The Grizzlies won its first regular season conference title and won its first conference tournament title on an eighth-inning walk-off hit by Alissa Russ to defeat North Davidson.

An easy 10-0 first round win over No. 31 Hibriten saw ace pitcher Alissa Russ throw 10 strikeouts in five innings. To beat No. 15 Southern Guilford, it scored four runs in the fifth to break away from a 2-2 tie.

Six regulars are batting .412 or better for the Grizzlies. Senior Allie Johnston leads the way at .500, while also hitting a team-high 5 home runs. Russ has a 12-1 pitching record with a 1.21 ERA and is hitting .438 at the plate.

Up next: No. 7 Rockingham County

Rockingham County (21-5, 14-0); No. 7 seed

The Mid State 3A Conference champions rolled through conference play by a combined 181-4, which doesn’t include a forfeit win over High Point Central. It won its two conference tournament games over Smith and Atkins by a 31-0 combined score.

In the playoffs, it cruised to a 14-3 win over No. 26 North Iredell and defeated Mid Piedmont 3A runner-up North Davidson 7-2.

Up next: No. 2 Oak Grove

2A

McMichael (26-0, 8-0); No. 1 seed

The most dominant Triad area softball team and perhaps statewide as the Phoenix hope to complete a perfect season. It has defeated its 26 opponents by a combined 300-27 score and only Franklinville Providence Grove came within a run in the 2-1 victory. The next most competitive results have been four-run wins over Northern Guilford, West Stokes and Rockingham County. Led by junior pitcher Dakota Redmon, the Phoenix have only squandered more than two runs in three games all season and have 11 shutouts.

The top seed won 16-1 over No. 32 East Gaston and 14-1 over No. 17 West Lincoln. Over those four and five inning mercy rules, the Phoenix have 25 hits to only three by the opposition.

Redmon has a 21-0 record with an 0.71 ERA, while batting .543 with a team-high 48 RBIS and is second with 8 home runs. Four regulars are batting over .500, including Savannah Lockhart, who leads in batting average (.544), OPS (1.701) and home runs (9).

Up next: No. 25 Anson

1A

Bethany Community (16-6, 8-0); No. 8

The only 1A Triad team remaining got here with freshmen sitting atop the stat sheets. Two of them are batting over .500 in Peyton Weavil (.569) and Audrey Waddell (.513) for a team that is hitting .362 on the season. The Summerfield club carries a five-game winning streak.

It won the first round 12-5 over No. 25 Hayesville and then defeated No. 9 South Davidson 3-2. In the South Davidson win, freshman Gracie Marshall doubled to left to drive in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth.

Up next: No. 1 South Stokes

NCISAA

3A

High Point Christian (16-7, 0-0); No. 1 seed

The defending champions spent most of its time playing non-Triad opponents, with only four games against teams from the coverage area. Two of those were wins by a combined 32-0 over 4A Wesleyan Christian and another came as a 16-1 win over Forsyth Home Educators. East Forsyth won 3-0 over the Cougars, the only time it has fallen victim to a shutout.

In the quarterfinals, the Cougars won 12-2 over No. 8 Gaston Christian. It trailed 2-0 after the first inning, trailed 2-1 after the second, but scored three runs in the third to take the lead it wouldn’t give up. Freshman Hailey Allred tied it up with a triple, before Laci Jarrell’s sacrifice fly made it 3-2. Eighth-grader Paisley Dixon only allowed two hits and two runs, none earned, over six innings.

Allred leads the Cougars with a .449 batting average for a team that is hitting that is hitting .370 but only has 1 home run. Allred, senior Mary Hayworth (.436), senior Lexi Hall (.431) and sophomore Maci Burkhart (.421) are all batting above .400.

Up next: No. 4 Concord Academy