Southeast Guilford at Southern Guilford football postponed because of COVID-19 issues

GREENSBORO — The football game between Southeast Guilford and Southern Guilford that was scheduled for Friday night has been postponed because of COVID-19 cases at Southeast Guilford.

Jeff Carter, the athletics director at Southern Guilford, sent an email Thursday morning announcing that the game had been postponed, but did not say why. Janson Silvers, media relations specialist for Guilford County Schools, wrote in a subsequent email that the game had been postponed "due to COVID-19 cases at Southeast."

The Southeast-Southern game is the first varsity football contest in Forsyth, Guilford or Rockingham counties this season to be postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. It will be made up Sept. 10, which was an open date on both teams' schedules, according to the email from Carter at Southern Guilford.

Southeast Guilford did not scrimmage Northeast Guilford on Aug. 11 as scheduled, but the Falcons did participate in the Farm Bureau Insurance jamboree Aug. 13 at Reidsville and scrimmaged against Rockingham County. The Cougars are scheduled to open their season at home Friday night against McMichael.

"We have been informed and are working closely with our staff, administrators, nurses and (N.C. Department of Health and Human Services)," Rockingham County athletics director Courtney Paschal wrote in an email. "There are no decisions at this time."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

