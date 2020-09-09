GREENSBORO — Southeast Guilford has chosen Katye Fields to take over its boys and girls swimming and diving teams and has hired Shaun Abernathy as girls soccer coach.
Fields is a native of Guilford County who started swimming at the Burlington Aquatics Center at 2 years old in “Mommy and Me” classes. She continued to swim at the YMCA through all the achievement levels before joining the Forest Oaks Hammerheads community swim team for five years starting at the age of 10. Fields joined STAR Aquatics in the offseason and swam for that club for five years. She continued swimming with the Southeast Tigersharks for four years after the Forest Oaks Hammerheads discontinued their team.
Fields' coaching career started with the Tigersharks, where she was an assistant for two years and worked as head coach this summer. She also served as an assistant coach for Southeast Guilford during the 2019-20 season.
Fields is a senior at UNCG working to complete a B.S. in kinesiology. She also is a certified LifeGuard and swim instructor at the Ragsdale YMCA and teaches adaptive swim lessons.
Abernathy is a graduate of Greensboro College, where he was a member of the men’s soccer team from 2000-2003. He is a native of Burke County, but has lived in Greensboro since 2000.
Before taking over at Southeast Guilford, he served as the general manager of NC Fusion from 2017-2020.
Abernathy has extensive coaching experience in high school and club soccer. When he was an assistant to legendary coach George Kennedy at Western Guilford, the boys and girls teams won conference championships from 2004-2009. He took over the boys program in 2011 and guided the Hornets to an overall record of 28-11-6 in his two seasons as head coach.
Abernathy was named state assistant coach of the year in 2010 and regional head coach of the year in 2012 by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association. The Western Guilford girls team won a state title in 2005.
