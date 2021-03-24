Southeast Guilford replaces Northern Guilford in HAECO Invitational field

GREENSBORO — When the HAECO Invitational returns to the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center in December, Southeast Guilford will replace Northern Guilford in the eight-team field.

Northern, which had participated in the eight-school basketball event since 2010, withdrew because conference realignment for the 2021-22 school year placed the Nighthawks in a league with four other HAECO participants: Grimsley, Northwest Guilford, Page and Ragsdale. Northern did not want to potentially play those schools four or even five times in a season.

Northern athletics director Brian Thomas said the Nighthawks are looking for another holiday tournament in which to play, but have not committed to an event yet.

Southeast Guilford had held its own holiday basketball tournament in recent years, but will join a HAECO field that also includes Dudley, Greensboro Day and Smith. The Falcons previously participated in the tournament when it was known as the Little Four Invitational. Athletics director Shawyn Newton confirmed Tuesday that Southeast will return to the tournament.

The HAECO was not played in 2020 because of scheduling limitations imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and because of uncertainty at the time surrounding spectator limits for the event. The 45th HAECO Invitational is scheduled for Dec. 27-29.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

