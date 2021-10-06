Southern Guilford mourns the passing of legendary football coach C.K. Siler

GREENSBORO — Guilford County and North Carolina have lost a high school coaching legend. Former Southern Guilford football and baseball coach C.K. Siler has died at the age of 92.

Calvin Kennedy Siler, for whom the Storm's football stadium is named, coached Sumner High School and Southern Guilford, which opened in 1970, from 1955 through 1981. His football teams at the two schools compiled a record of 186-76-10.

"Coach Siler was bigger than life in the Southern Guilford community and his impact was wide and far reaching," athletics director Jeff Carter said in an email announcing Siler's death. "During his lengthy career, he impacted the lives of countless young men and women. As much as he loved teaching and coaching, it paled in comparison to how much he loved his family and the community he served.

"The lessons that he taught are still alive and being carried on today by his grandsons – Darryl (Grimsley), Calvin and Eric (Providence Grovel). Coach Siler will continue to have an impact on lives for generations to come. Our community mourns his loss, but is greater because of his leadership."

