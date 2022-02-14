Southern Guilford's Nick Blackston, Dudley's Isaiah Monroe win NCHSAA indoor track titles

WINSTON-SALEM — Southern Guilford's Nick Blackston and Dudley's Isaiah Monroe won titles last week in the NCHSAA indoor track and field championships at JDL Fast Track.
Monroe, who also finished second in the 55-meter dash, won the 300 in Class 3-A and helped the Panthers win the 4X200 and 4X400 relays as they finished second overall. Blackston was the 3-A champion in the 55 hurdles, and the Dudley girls won the 4X200 relay.
Also in Class 3-A, Jacob Murphy won the pole vault to give Oak Grove its first track and field state championship.
In Class 4-A, Mount Tabor's Terrell Robinson won two sprints and Parkland's Ija Mumford won two jumping events.
Robinson, a senior who has the nation's fastest indoor time this season in the 55-meter dash, lowered his time in that event with a clocking of 6.24 seconds. Robinson also won the 300 in 35.25 to help the Spartans finish second in Class 4-A. Mumford doubled in the long jump and triple jump to help the Mustangs finish third among Class 4-A girls teams.
Other area winners in Class 4-A were West Forsyth's Tyson Adams in the boys long jump and Davie County's Spencer Williams in the boys shot put.
In Class 2-A/1-A, Walkertown won the girls 4X200 relay.
NCHSAA INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
At JDL Fast Track, Winston-Salem
CLASS 4-A
BOYS
Area teams
4. Mount Tabor 41
9. Reagan 20
T11. West Forsyth 16
T16. Davie County 13
T20. Western Guilford 8
T24. Parkland 7
T42. Glenn 3
Area top-eight individuals
55-meter hurdles: 4. Kobe Mack (Park), 8.04 seconds; 7. Ocir Black (Park), 8.25. 55-meter dash: 1. Terrell Robinson (MT), 6.24 seconds. 300: 1. Robinson (MT), 35.25. Shot put: 1. Spencer Williams (DC), 57 feet, 1¾ inches; 6. Jahnaul Ritzie (Gl), 48-2. Long jump: 1. Tyson Adams (WF), 23-1; 3. Andrew Steele (Rea), 21-9¾; 4. V.J. Wilkins (Rea), 21-2¾. Triple jump: 2. Javariante Core (WG), 43-1¾; 5. Steele (Rea), 43-5; 7. John Thacker (Rea), 42-10. High jump: T5. Bryson Robinson (DC), Jodan Wolverton (MT), 6-1. 4X800 relay: 2. Mount Tabor, 8:07.49; 6. Reagan, 8:18.46. 4X200 relay: 3. West Forsyth, 1:33.49. 4X400 relay: 3. Mount Tabor, 3:32.21.
GIRLS
Area teams
3. Parkland 37
T15. Mount Tabor 11
T28. Grimsley 5
T28. Southwest Guilford 5
T33. West Forsyth 3.5
Area top-eight individuals
55-meter hurdles: 7. Ziyah Etchison (Park), 7.25 seconds. 500: 5. Megan Hatcher (Park), 1:18.50. 1,000: 7. Eliza Brand (MT), 3:05.06. 300: 3. Etchison (Park), 40.62. 3,200: 8. Joiner Evans (MT), 11:18.15. Shot put: 4. Tamya Davidson (SW), 34 feet, ¼ inch. Long jump: 1. Ija Mumford (Park), 17-1. Triple jump: 1. Mumford (Park), 37-11. High jump: 4. Audrey Jenkins (Gr), 5-2. Pole vault: T5. Haley Hanes (WF), 11-0. 4X800 relay: 2. Mount Tabor, 9:37.01. 4X200 relay: 5. Parkland, 1:45.23. 4X400 relay: 8. Parkland, 4:09.93.
CLASS 3-A
BOYS
Area teams
2. Dudley 52
T9. Southern Guilford 19
13. Oak Grove 14
T41. Atkins 1
Area top-eight individuals
55-meter hurdles: 1. Nick Blackston (SG), 7.86 seconds; 5. Jonathan Smith (Du), 8.30. 55-meter dash: 2. Isaiah Monroe (Du), 6.46; 4. R.J. Baker (Du), 6.62. 300: 1. Isaiah Monroe (Du), 34.22; 4. Le'Ezra Brown (Du), 37.41. 500: 3. Kameron Austin (SG), 1:09.46. Shot put: 6. James Squires (SG), 43 feet, 7½ inches. Pole vault: 1. Jacob Murphy (OG), 13-0; 5. Carter Tyree (OG), 11-6. 4X800 relay: 8. Atkins, 8:46.66. 4X200 relay: 1. Dudley, 1:32.86. 4X400 relay: 1. Dudley, 3:33.94.
GIRLS
Area teams
4. Dudley 43
15. Southern Guilford 11
Area top-eight individuals
55-meter hurdles: 2. Senadzi Rankin (Du), 8.73 seconds. 55-meter dash: 3. Sadiyah McGregor (Du), 7.40; 6. Tianna Spinks (SG), 7.47. 300: 2. Spinks (SG), 41.51; 3. McGregor (Du), 42.85. Shot put: 7. Noelle Millner (Du), 32 feet, 10½ inches. Long jump: 4. Rankin (Du), 16-10½. Triple jump: 6. Gabrielle Cheek (Du), 33-11; 7. Serenitie Johnson (Du), 33-4; 8. Tanzania Washington (Du), 33-2. 4X200 relay: 1. Dudley, 1:45.87.
CLASS 2-A/1-A
BOYS
Area teams
T26. Cornerstone Charter 8
29. Carver 7
Area top-eight individuals
55-meter dash: 6. Jamaari Blackburn (Carv), 6.67 seconds. 300: 5. Blackburn (Carv), 37.19. 1,600: 2. Ben Resler (CC), 9:58.49.
GIRLS
Area teams
10. Walkertown 23
T18. Winston-Salem Prep 10
34. Millennium Charter 4.5
Area top-eight individuals
55-meter hurdles: 3. Mariah Perry (Walk), 8.83 seconds. 55-meter dash: 7. Damyja Ortiz (WSP), 7.49. 500: 2. Ortiz (WSP), 1:22.04. 300: 6. Kyah Newton Roseboro (Walk), 44.40. Long jump: 5. Madison Minga Perry (WSP), 16 feet, 10 inches. High jump: 4. Ava Utt (MC), 4-8. 4X200 relay: 1. Walkertown, 1:48.23.
