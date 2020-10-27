Southwest Guilford achieves NFHS honor

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford has become the first Guilford County Schools high school to earn Level 1 status on the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) School Honor Roll.
The NFHS School Honor Roll is a national recognition program designed to promote professional development for high school coaches by completing specific online education courses through the NFHS Learning Center. More than 90 percent of the coaches at East Surry completed the core course “Fundamentals of Coaching,” along with three of the Learning Center’s most significant courses — “Concussion in Sports,” “Sudden Cardiac Arrest” and “Protecting Students from Abuse.”
"This national distinction honors the dedication and commitment that your school and coaches have to your students and to education-based programs," the NFHS said in a news release. "Your coaches have been equipped with research-based and student-centered curriculum that will assist them in their journey as an interscholastic coach. Your school has joined a national community of schools that value the professional development of their coaches and the learning experience of their students."
Southwest Guilford will receive a large display banner for its gymnasium to commemorate its accomplishments and dedication to professional development and education-based activity programs.
"These coaches have worked extremely hard during a difficult time to accomplish this Level 1 certification," said Brindon Christman, Southwest Guilford's athletics director. "Our goal as a staff is to work toward our Level 2 status by the first of the new year."
Schools can earn Level 2 status (and a Level 2 banner) on the NFHS School Honor Roll when more than 90 percent of their coaches — excluding volunteers — complete courses that pertain specifically to sports they coach, along with “First Aid, Health and Safety,” “Heat Illness Prevention” and “Student Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.”
A Level 3 banner will be awarded for schools that reach 90 percent completion for the “Sportsmanship,” “Strength and Conditioning,” “Teaching and Modeling Behavior,” “Engaging Effectively with Parents” and “Bullying, Hazing and Inappropriate Behaviors” courses.
“Earning the NFHS School Honor Roll banner is a symbol that the school and its coaches are committed to providing a great experience for young people, and it’s something that everyone can be proud of within their communities,” Dan Schuster, NFHS Director of Educational Services, said in the news release.
