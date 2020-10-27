Southwest Guilford achieves NFHS honor

HIGH POINT — Southwest Guilford has become the first Guilford County Schools high school to earn Level 1 status on the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) School Honor Roll.

The NFHS School Honor Roll is a national recognition program designed to promote professional development for high school coaches by completing specific online education courses through the NFHS Learning Center. More than 90 percent of the coaches at East Surry completed the core course “Fundamentals of Coaching,” along with three of the Learning Center’s most significant courses — “Concussion in Sports,” “Sudden Cardiac Arrest” and “Protecting Students from Abuse.”

"This national distinction honors the dedication and commitment that your school and coaches have to your students and to education-based programs," the NFHS said in a news release. "Your coaches have been equipped with research-based and student-centered curriculum that will assist them in their journey as an interscholastic coach. Your school has joined a national community of schools that value the professional development of their coaches and the learning experience of their students."