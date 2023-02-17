When a team wins three consecutive state championships, it's often assumed that results for a school such as Caldwell Academy were a foregone conclusion.

That wasn’t the case when the underdogs, with only two seniors, entered the 2021 NCISAA Division III Swimming State Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

“I still remember, but before the meet, those two seniors (Carson Reynolds and Parker Smith) told us how lucky and thankful they were to be able to swim with all of us up until their senior year and really, the whole team just stayed together and just wanted to win states for them, for their last senior year,” said then-sophomore Noah Ramos.

For Caldwell, the two captains’ words were taken in high regard, considering their strong work ethic and team spirit, even when it wasn’t their turn to swim.

Projected at fourth or fifth, Caldwell won its first-ever swimming state title, 285-278 over meet favorite Wayne Country Day, despite winning only one individual event, the 400-yard freestyle relay.

In 2022 at the same venue the Eagles repeated, with a 252-226 victory over Davidson Day, with then-junior John Ramos, Noah’s twin, winning the 100-yard freestyle (48.28) and finishing second in the 100-yard breaststroke (59.07). And the team of Kieran Mohorn, John Ramos, Riley Parsons and Noah Ramos won the 200-yard medley relay (1:41.11).

Heading into this season, the complete 11-man roster from the second title team returned, with nine of them making the trip to states. It was the first time for the NCISAA to have its state meet at the Triangle Aquatic Center and almost a full class of Caldwell seniors attended.

Eighth-year Coach Frances Taylor said her mindset is that no year is ever a sure thing, considering other talented teams such as 2023 runner-up Durham Trinity. Taylor, a former Furman swimmer, still competes at age 61 and has set records as a masters swimmer, including the world record in the 400 mixed medley relay (two men, two women) and as an individual in 2017, finished second in the world for the 50-meter backstroke for the 55-59 year-old age group.

Taylor, who coaches boys and girls, has been known to get in the pool herself to demonstrate techniques.

“I would definitely describe her as someone who is always encouraging and always willing to lift you up, even when you might not have done your best,” said John. “She's always there to point out the positives of what you did and she’s always willing to encourage you.

“I would say she is a natural-born leader. There’s no way we would have won states without her. Her impact was just huge.”

On this season’s Caldwell team, four were seniors who had been in the small private school's program since seventh grade.

Over their careers, the Ramos twins hold a combined seven individual school records. John has the best in the 50-yard freestyle (21.22), the 100 freestyle (48.28) and the 100-yard breaststroke (57.53), while Noah’s records are in the 500-yard freestyle (5:11.40), 100-yard backstroke (56.35), the 100-yard butterfly (52.27) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:00.59). They were also in three team relay records.

In 2023, John’s 40-point state championship performance was tied for first individually with Burlington Christian’s Owen Nye.

Both about 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, have more in common than physical description. Both passionate swimmers, they took part in two-a-days during the season, beginning with 5 a.m.-7 a.m. sessions with the Enfinity Aquatic Club team before school and another session from 5:30p.m.-7 p.m., with weight training replacing afternoon swimming on Mondays and Wednesdays.

For the brothers, swimming has taught lessons such as patience and time management, with Noah saying that Frances motivated him through the potential burnout of daily dedication required to excel at a top level.

The two didn’t feel bound to go to the same college, but have signed with Division III Washington and Lee after a positive recruiting visit. At Caldwell, students on the team are more likely to see each other, share lunches and build bonds from the start of varsity eligibility at seventh grade.

“It’s really wonderful because it gives us the opportunity to have multiple siblings at one time,” Frances said. “There have been times in the past where we’ve had two brothers or a brother and a sister. That just adds to the family comradery and support of each other.

“One of my biggest things that I push all the time is ‘We’re here to support each other.’ It’s not one individual that wins a state championship, it’s everybody, the fastest to the slowest.”