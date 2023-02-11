CARY — The 2023 NCHSAA Class 4A Swimming and Diving Championships were held Thursday and Friday at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
Page finished an area-best eighth for the men’s, while 13th place Grimsley had the best women’s score.
The Pirates were led by freshman Albert Smelzer, the men’s runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle and third-place finisher in the 50-yard freestyle.
Here are the results for Triad-area teams.
Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay
12. Grimsley, 1:48.34, 10 points
Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay
6. Page, 1:35.39, 26 points
16. West Forsyth, 1:37.46, 4 points
Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle
10. Bianca Nannucci, Fr., Page, 1:51.47, 7 points
14. Hannah Wachendorfer, Sr., Northern Guilford, 1:53.15, 3 points
Men’s 200 Yard IM
7. Bence Burton, So., Reagan, 1:52.58, 12 points
Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle
7. Ellie Hunt, Jr., Grimsley, 23.88, 12 points
12. Riley Willett, Sr., Page, 24.08, 5 points
15. Brooke Bourn, So., Northern Guilford, 24.34, 2 points
Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle
3. Albert Smelzer, Fr., Page, 20.27, 16 points
7. Jonah Greene, Sr., West Forsyth, 21.22, 12 points
11. Connor Vargas, Jr., Reagan, 21.15, 6 points
Women’s 1 Meter Diving
3. Colleen Hudson, Sr. Northwest Guilford, 432.85, 16 points
14. Marti Darnell, Jr., Page, 329.95, 3 points
Men’s 1 Meter Diving
3. Erich Bopp, Sr. Grimsley, 470.30, 16 points
4. Jacob Pollina, Fr. Northern Guilford, 462.45, 15 points
5. Etan Ferguson, Western Guilford, 450.70, 14 points
14. Dorian Albee, So., Grimsley, 302.60, 3 points
Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly
6. Maeren McGonigal, Jr. Grimsley, 55.06, 13 points
Women 100 Yard Freestyle
3. Hannah Wachendorfer, Sr. Northern Guilford, 50.79, 16 points
12. Brooke Bourne, So. Northern Guilford, 52.52, 5 points
15. Catherine Kim, Sr., Reynolds, 53.05, 2 points
Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle
2. Albert Smelzer, Fr., Page, 44.94, 17 points
15. Tyler Foeri, Sr., Reagan, 48.53, 2 points
Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle
8. Bianca Nannucci, Fr., Page, 4:59.18, 11 points
Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle
16. Andrew Seeber, Sr., Grimsley, 4:43.05, 1 point
20. Jonathon Edwards, Sr., Southwest Guilford, 4:44.53, 0 points
Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
5. Grimsley, 1:36.70, 30 points
16. Reynolds, 1:39.21, 2 points
Men 200 Yard Freestyle Relay
6. Page, 1:26.52, 26 points
10. Reagan, 1:26.94, 14 points
Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke
14. Ethan Frondoza, So., West Forsyth, 52.54, 3 points
Women 100 Yard Backstroke
12. Maeren McGonigal, Jr., Grimsley, 1:04.65, 5 points
Men’s 100 Yard Breaststroke
7. Mark Brown, Western Guilford, 57.43, 12 points
12. Bence Burton, So., Reagan, 57.82, 5 points
14. Max Mahler, So., Mount Tabor, 58.00, 3 points
16. Griffin Jones, Jr. Page, 59.05, 1 point
Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
14. Reynolds, 3:35.16, 6 points
Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay
11. Reagan, 3:13.78, 12 points
14. Grimsley, 3:15.51, 6 points
Women’s Team Rankings
13. Grimsley, 68 points
24. Northern Guilford, 26 points
24. Page, 26 points
30. Northwest Guilford, 16 points
33. Reynolds, 10 points
Men’s Team Rankings
8. Page, 86 points
18. Reagan, 51 points
26. Grimsley, 26 points
26. Western Guilford, 26 points
37. West Forsyth, 17 points
38. Northern Guilford, 15 points
43. Mount Tabor, 3 points