CARY — The 2023 NCHSAA Class 4A Swimming and Diving Championships were held Thursday and Friday at the Triangle Aquatic Center.

Page finished an area-best eighth for the men’s, while 13th place Grimsley had the best women’s score.

The Pirates were led by freshman Albert Smelzer, the men’s runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle and third-place finisher in the 50-yard freestyle.

Here are the results for Triad-area teams.

Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relay

12. Grimsley, 1:48.34, 10 points

Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay

6. Page, 1:35.39, 26 points

16. West Forsyth, 1:37.46, 4 points

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle

10. Bianca Nannucci, Fr., Page, 1:51.47, 7 points

14. Hannah Wachendorfer, Sr., Northern Guilford, 1:53.15, 3 points

Men’s 200 Yard IM

7. Bence Burton, So., Reagan, 1:52.58, 12 points

Women’s 50 Yard Freestyle

7. Ellie Hunt, Jr., Grimsley, 23.88, 12 points

12. Riley Willett, Sr., Page, 24.08, 5 points

15. Brooke Bourn, So., Northern Guilford, 24.34, 2 points

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle

3. Albert Smelzer, Fr., Page, 20.27, 16 points

7. Jonah Greene, Sr., West Forsyth, 21.22, 12 points

11. Connor Vargas, Jr., Reagan, 21.15, 6 points

Women’s 1 Meter Diving

3. Colleen Hudson, Sr. Northwest Guilford, 432.85, 16 points

14. Marti Darnell, Jr., Page, 329.95, 3 points

Men’s 1 Meter Diving

3. Erich Bopp, Sr. Grimsley, 470.30, 16 points

4. Jacob Pollina, Fr. Northern Guilford, 462.45, 15 points

5. Etan Ferguson, Western Guilford, 450.70, 14 points

14. Dorian Albee, So., Grimsley, 302.60, 3 points

Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly

6. Maeren McGonigal, Jr. Grimsley, 55.06, 13 points

Women 100 Yard Freestyle

3. Hannah Wachendorfer, Sr. Northern Guilford, 50.79, 16 points

12. Brooke Bourne, So. Northern Guilford, 52.52, 5 points

15. Catherine Kim, Sr., Reynolds, 53.05, 2 points

Men’s 100 Yard Freestyle

2. Albert Smelzer, Fr., Page, 44.94, 17 points

15. Tyler Foeri, Sr., Reagan, 48.53, 2 points

Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle

8. Bianca Nannucci, Fr., Page, 4:59.18, 11 points

Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle

16. Andrew Seeber, Sr., Grimsley, 4:43.05, 1 point

20. Jonathon Edwards, Sr., Southwest Guilford, 4:44.53, 0 points

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

5. Grimsley, 1:36.70, 30 points

16. Reynolds, 1:39.21, 2 points

Men 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

6. Page, 1:26.52, 26 points

10. Reagan, 1:26.94, 14 points

Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke

14. Ethan Frondoza, So., West Forsyth, 52.54, 3 points

Women 100 Yard Backstroke

12. Maeren McGonigal, Jr., Grimsley, 1:04.65, 5 points

Men’s 100 Yard Breaststroke

7. Mark Brown, Western Guilford, 57.43, 12 points

12. Bence Burton, So., Reagan, 57.82, 5 points

14. Max Mahler, So., Mount Tabor, 58.00, 3 points

16. Griffin Jones, Jr. Page, 59.05, 1 point

Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

14. Reynolds, 3:35.16, 6 points

Men’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

11. Reagan, 3:13.78, 12 points

14. Grimsley, 3:15.51, 6 points

Women’s Team Rankings

13. Grimsley, 68 points

24. Northern Guilford, 26 points

24. Page, 26 points

30. Northwest Guilford, 16 points

33. Reynolds, 10 points

Men’s Team Rankings

8. Page, 86 points

18. Reagan, 51 points

26. Grimsley, 26 points

26. Western Guilford, 26 points

37. West Forsyth, 17 points

38. Northern Guilford, 15 points

43. Mount Tabor, 3 points