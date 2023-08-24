Anjali Tatini felt nervous making the switch from home schooling to Page High School for her junior year, but she overcame her initial shyness to demonstrate she is one of the top girls tennis player in the Triad as well as a team player.

“It was definitely pretty nerve-racking because the team is so close,” Tatini said. “So I came in knowing that there was a big bond here and I really just wanted to get involved, but they all just welcomed me with open arms and we got close really fast and we do so much fun stuff as a team, so I surprised myself with how quickly I got close with the girls.”

Tatini grew up in Westchester County, just north of New York. She attended public school there, but upon moving to Greensboro in 2017 at age 11, she attended Greensboro Day for a year, before personally deciding to homeschool with the thought of the schedule flexibility allowing her to play and compete more.

Upon transferring, Anjali only knew one player on the team, best friend Audrey Chen, and said it was pretty nerve-racking as she was told the team had a close bond and wondered if she would fit in. But the Page tennis team welcomed her with open arms, invited her to lunch and dinners, trivia nights and quickly made her feel at home.

“It means a lot,” Tatini said. “I think this team is probably my favorite group of people. There is just so much energy, so much love, everyone is so supportive and it is just a great place to train and compete. You win as a team, you lose as a team and it’s just the best time.”

Page coach Robert Hogewood said Tatini has adjusted to the new atmosphere just fine.

“Anjali is so outgoing, so welcoming and so inclusive,” Hogewood said. “She is the leader of our team, she makes sure that everyone is involved and she is a champion for everybody no matter who you are on the team. She is a great ambassador for Page, she loves playing for the school and she loves her community.”

Fellow Page senior Mary Cox said that Tatini has the same personality on the court as she does off it. Cox described her as genuine and caring, nice to everyone and reaching out to people to make sure others are comfortable. Despite being the top player, her outgoing yet humble attitude comes through and her energy makes her a great doubles partner beyond just the element of her talent being a factor.

“She obviously, once again, is very good at tennis and some people aren’t as good as her,” Cox said. “But she never makes anyone feel like they are less than they are, which is amazing.”

With tennis season starting before school, it helped her make an easier transition by making friends before classes even started. Since then, she has been actively involved on campus. An IB student, Tatini has over a 4.6 GPA, gives tours for prospect Page students, is in the international club and is a student council senior class representative, in addition to having been on the prom committee. She also runs the Lady Pirates Instagram page.

As a junior in 2022, Tatini had a 16-1 singles record and a 17-1 doubles record. In NCHSAA individual state championship tennis, a player cannot compete in both singles and doubles during the postseason, so the Metro 4A Conference Player of the Year played doubles on the way to the school’s first state finals appearance in the category since winning in 2007.

Also, Tatini has volunteered as a ball kid at the Winston-Salem Open since 2018. This week marks her third straight year serving as a captain of a group, and her experience includes doing the finals the last two years.

Jo Tatini said her daughter “never said no to any sport we put her in” as a young girl: basketball, ice skating, soccer and of course, tennis. Anjali was introduced to tennis by her father, Satish Tatini, a recreational player and fan of the game.

Anjali said she enjoyed the game progressing through the beginner levels and began playing in tournaments at age 10. By that point, tennis had become her sport of focus and traveled to events down the East Coast.

“She had a strain in her shoulder and it was the COVID year, so it was kind of a blessing in disguise,” her mother said. “If that didn’t happen, she would have still been playing at the level that she was playing and we wouldn’t have learned to slow down. That was when she made a choice that she wanted to explore and be in a bigger setting.”

The righthander’s game includes a good serve and a mix of different groundstrokes. For college tennis, recruiting isn’t typically based primarily on high school performance, but Hogewood said that programs at different levels have shown interest. When she reaches that stage, she will have left an area she has come to embrace, and which has come to embrace her.

“I love how wherever you are in Greensboro, everyone knows who the Page Pirates are,” she said. “Most of them are rooting for us, so it’s really awesome when you tell people you go to Page and you just feel the support.”

