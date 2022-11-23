Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor make each other – and Grimsley – better

GREENSBORO — It was cold Monday night on the Grimsley football practice field, the kind of night when it would have been easy to slack off, even in the playoffs. But there were Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor in a passing-game segment of the Whirlies’ practice catching everything and looking as crisp and sharp in their work as if it were Week 1, not Week 15.

“I was just standing there watching the ball never hit the ground and thinking, man, these two guys are different,” head coach Darryl Brown says.

Anderson and Taylor are different from most high school juniors at wide receiver. Both carry at least 175 pounds on a 6-foot-3 frame, and their unique combination of size and talent creates matchup issues for most defenses Grimsley (13-0) faces and will again Friday night against Cornelius Hough (11-2) at Jamieson Stadium.

“It’s very rare that you have one, much less two of those caliber players on the outside,” says Jesse Tripp, the Whirlies’ offensive coordinator.

Their skill sets are different, but also similar in many ways.

“They’re both big, physical receivers,” Tripp says. “Terrell has really shown his ability with the ball in his hands. Obviously the kickoff returns (for touchdowns), and he can catch a short ball and take it the distance. That’s something special. Alex is very well-rounded in the sense that we can move him anywhere – not that we can’t with Terrell – and he’s a little bit more comfortable in the slot and he’s a really good blocker. So is Terrell.

“The ability to go get the ball, to high-point the ball and use their size is really special. They’re not necessarily burners … but they both play really fast.”

Anderson already has 1,000 yards receiving this season, and Taylor is just 96 yards from that milestone. Taylor has 11 touchdown catches, and Anderson is just one TD grab away from double figures and also has two kickoff-return TDs.

One of the main beneficiaries of the dynamic duo’s talents has been senior quarterback Ryan Stephens, who has connected on 107 of 167 passes for 1,861 yards.

“It’s amazing for me!” says Stephens, who transferred from Southeast Guilford to Grimsley in January. “Coach Brown preached since I got here to just give those guys a chance. Let them go up and get it. I just try to put in the best possible spot for them and they’ll do the rest.”

TERRELL ANDERSON WR, 6-feet-3, 185 pounds Junior 51 receptions, 1,021 yards, 9 TDs, 2 KOR TDs, INT Recruiting: Three-star with scholarship offers from Auburn, East Carolina, Michigan, N.C. State, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia, among others. Coach Darryl Brown on Anderson: “When he has the ball in hands there’s a chance for him to go to the house every time. We just try to get the ball in his hands as quickly as we can.”

Anderson and Taylor impact the offense even when they’re not catching passes. If a defense double-teams one, then the other has single coverage. And if the defense focuses on both, Grimsley’s experienced and talented offensive line can open holes for Stephens and running backs Mitchell Summers, Jacarion Maynard and Khalil Stimpson. This is, after all, a ground game that has produced 3,753 yards this season.

“We have weapons everywhere,” Stephens says, “but those guys being outside, it usually calls for safety help, which opens up the running box for all of us in the backfield … And (tight end) Nolan (Albright) can pop up because defenses are looking to the outside.”

When each is lined up wide, Anderson and Taylor literally bookend Grimsley’s explosive offense.

“I never have to worry about the other side, because I know he’s going to make plays regardless,” Taylor says. “It keeps me up to do what I need to do at that standard.”

Anderson and Taylor have not just maintained the standard, they’ve raised it.

“I don’t know of anybody who has two better receivers on their team in the state, and they’re only juniors,” Brown says. “We get them for another year.”

'They've made each other better'

Terrell Anderson and his family moved to Greensboro from Michigan when he was in the eighth grade. He joined a Grimsley football program that was coming off a 21-20 loss to eventual NCHSAA Class 4-A champion East Forsyth in the West regional final.

Anderson’s goal was “just keeping the standard going,” he says.

Taylor joined the Whirlies’ program as a more polished receiver.

“Alex, when he stepped on campus, was the best receiver I’d ever seen at his age,” Tripp says. “He was so confident with his hands and would just pluck the ball. You don’t really see that from a freshman.”

Anderson was already flashing big-time traits, too, Tripp adds, “but he was just a little bit less consistent. Terrell has grown more mentally. His focus level is great and he doesn’t take reps off. ... His practice habits have been second to none this year.”

Anderson and Taylor work on their craft together frequently beyond practice, learning new releases to get off the line and refining their routes. They’re also close friends off the field, taking a number of college visits together.

“We do one-on-ones a lot with him on offense and me on defense and we switch it up,” Anderson says. “We teach other skills and put it together.”

“We’ve seen Alex get better with the ball in his hands,” Brown says, “and we’ve seen Terrell get better at catching the ball down the field. They’ve made each other better.”

ALEX TAYLOR WR, 6-feet-3, 175 pounds Junior 58 receptions, 904 yards, 11 TDs, 2 INTs Recruiting: Four-star with offers from Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, N.C. State, Penn State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and West Virginia, among others. Coach Darryl Brown on Taylor: “He’s got really great hands. … When we get in situations where we want a 50-50 ball – which for us is not a 50-50 ball – we’ll get it to Alex, maybe in the red zone.”

Both receivers also got better because of the talents and experience of quarterback Alonza Barnett, who led Grimsley to a Class 4-A title in the spring 2021 and is now at James Madison. He helped them refine what was already there and taught his young protegés the nuances of the offense.

“Coming in as a freshman and having him, a college quarterback basically already … the things I learned, converting routes at the line of scrimmage, reading DBs and defenses … it just made me play better as a receiver,” Taylor says.

The experienced receivers who helped the Whirlies win that state title also helped Anderson and Taylor become the Power 5 recruits they are.

“There were a lot of great seniors who just kept it real with you,” Anderson says. “Anthony Dunkins, Caleb Curtain, Christian Tutu … they always told me I was going to be better than them by the time I got to my senior year. Being around a bunch of guys who wanted the best for you … that motivates you.”

'They're just good football players'

With Barnett and those veteran receivers gone this year, it was time for Anderson and Taylor to become the teachers. They did just that when Stephens transferred to Grimsley in January.

The Whirlies’ quarterback was coming off surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) suffered last season at Southeast and wasn’t fully cleared for drills until the spring.

“They’ve put in a lot of hours, and at first it wasn’t pretty,” Tripp says. “The work that Ryan’s put in with those guys and with me in meetings and thousands of reps, it’s taken all of that.”

Anderson and Taylor also helped Stephens get his confidence back and helped him trust that the knee was fully recovered.

“I kept telling him to be patient and it’s going to come together,” Taylor says.

Not only has Stephens developed chemistry with his top two receivers, he’s become a playmaker in his own right, rushing for 988 yards and 22 touchdowns.

“He’s an amazing athlete,” Taylor says. “He brings a lot to the table this year.”

Anderson and Taylor bring a lot to the other side of the ball, as well. Both have played defensive back this season, with Taylor intercepting two passes and Anderson picking off one, and Taylor is the Whirlies’ punter.

“It speaks to the culture of our program,” says Brown, who has been the Whirlies’ head coach since 2016. “They never thought any different. … We have multiple guys who do that. Their attitude is: What are we going to do to help Grimsley to continue to have success and win?”

It’s simpler than that for Anderson, who says without hesitation, “It’s just football. If a player goes down or you’re needed, you have to be ready.”

Brown says that attitude “speaks volumes about them.”

“If they were just defensive guys they would have the same offers, the same opportunities,” he says. “They’re just good football players who love playing the game.”

'They're always locked in'

Anderson and Taylor both say their only goal for the rest of the playoffs is to win a state championship and then come back next year and do it again as seniors. But they’re not putting any pressure on themselves heading into the matchup with a Hough team known for its stingy defense.

“I’m not overthinking it,” Anderson says. “I’m just looking at it as a regular game. We’re going to play our game regardless of who’s in front of us.”

“I’ve only lost one game in my high school career and I don’t want to lose another,” adds Taylor. “I just want to keep polishing my game and getting ready for college – my blocking, getting faster.”

They’re already mature beyond their years as football players, Tripp says.

“They’re always locked in. They’re always engaged before the game, at halftime,” Grimsley’s offensive coordinator says. “Sometimes at halftime I get their input before anybody. ‘What are you seeing out there?’ ‘What do you like?’ They’ve developed and they understand the game.”

Anderson and Taylor will have at least one more game together this season and all of next season to get ready for the college game. They might even remain teammates after Grimsley. “It could definitely happen,” they both say, but all they’re thinking about now is the Hough game.

“I just need them to be them,” Tripp says. “They don’t have to be anything more than what they are every Friday night.”