Testing to be required for unvaccinated athletes, coaches in Guilford County Schools beginning Tuesday

GREENSBORO — Unvaccinated student-athletes and coaches at Guilford County Schools will begin getting test for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a page posted on the district's website.
The tests, which were approved by the school board during the summer but had not been implemented, will be administered Tuesdays and Thursdays at each high school. Unvaccinated students will also be required to take the tests to participate in other extracurricular activities. Testing for middle school students in GCS will begin Feb. 2 on a schedule that has yet to be announced. There is no charge to students or coaches for testing.
GCS has posted a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) page on its website that addresses the testing in greater detail.
The school district's website says the testing is being implemented because "Research from the ABC Science Collaborative and other public health experts suggests that in-school spread of COVID-19 is low, but much higher when students are participating in athletics and high-risk extracurricular activities, such as chorus."
The tests will be required for any unvaccinated in-season athletes or coaches to participate. The Guilford County Division of Public Health will also be conducting voluntary in-school testing for high school students and staff members (including individuals involved in athletics and extracurriculars) who have symptoms or who have a known exposure to someone with COVID-19.
GCS requires parental consent to administer COVID-19 testing for students, and forms must be completed before a first test is administered. The forms are available at each school or on the GCS website. Parents or guardians have the right to withdraw consent for testing at any time, but if they do so the student will not be permitted to participate in athletics or extracurricular activities sponsored by the school.
Each student will be administered an antigen test and a PCR test on each testing date by one of two state-contracted vendors, either Healthcare Business Reps (HBR) or StarMed Healthcare. Results of the antigen tests should be available within 15 to 20 minutes, while results of PCR tests should be available within 24-72 hours.
If a student tests positive for COVID-19 and is at school, the student will be taken to the school’s isolation room, and an administrator will share that result only with individuals who need to know that information in order to conduct contact tracing. Students not at school will be contacted by an administrator. "Otherwise, the test results will be kept entirely confidential," the school district's website says.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for five days from the date the positive test sample was collected, if they do not develop COVID-19 symptoms. If they test positive and develop symptoms, the return date is five days after the first date of symptoms as long as the student has been without a fever for 24 hours and other symptoms are improving. Based on N.C. Department of Health and Human Services guidance, the protocols are the same regardless of the vaccination status of the person who has tested positive.
If anyone who is required to participate in testing because they are unvaccinated misses a test, they will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities until they have documented proof of a negative test. A negative home test result is not sufficient.
The timing of the start of testing — in the middle of the winter sports season — could pose additional challenges for teams already dealing with scheduling issues caused by weather postponements.
Rockingham County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools do not require COVID-19 testing for students to participate in extracurricular activities.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.