Testing to be required for unvaccinated athletes, coaches in Guilford County Schools beginning Tuesday

GCS requires parental consent to administer COVID-19 testing for students, and forms must be completed before a first test is administered. The forms are available at each school or on the GCS website. Parents or guardians have the right to withdraw consent for testing at any time, but if they do so the student will not be permitted to participate in athletics or extracurricular activities sponsored by the school.

Each student will be administered an antigen test and a PCR test on each testing date by one of two state-contracted vendors, either Healthcare Business Reps (HBR) or StarMed Healthcare. Results of the antigen tests should be available within 15 to 20 minutes, while results of PCR tests should be available within 24-72 hours.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19 and is at school, the student will be taken to the school’s isolation room, and an administrator will share that result only with individuals who need to know that information in order to conduct contact tracing. Students not at school will be contacted by an administrator. "Otherwise, the test results will be kept entirely confidential," the school district's website says.