The area's top girls basketball players and coach for the 2022-23 season at NCHSAA schools, based on nominations and voting by area coaches.

Player of the Year

Adelaide Jernigan

G, 5-11, sophomore, Bishop McGuinness

The only Triad girls player named to the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association All-State team, the back-to-back Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference Player of the Year led the Lady Villains to it 11th NCHSAA state championship and 12th total as the game’s MVP….Scored game-high 21 points in the 73-43 NCHSAA 1A finals victory over Chatham Charter, despite exiting with 7:06 remaining….Led the 28-4 Lady Villains averaging 18.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals while only averaging 19.8 minutes and just over 11 in conference games….McGuinness coach Brian Robinson praised the top 2025 recruit for sacrificing stats for the sake of the team….One of seven sophomores invited to USA Basketball U17 tryouts in 2022….Numerous Division I offers including Coaches Poll No. 4 Virginia Tech and No. 23 Michigan.

First Team

G Jasmine Harris, 5-8, junior, Northern Guilford

The NCBCA District 7 Player of the Year...The Nighthawks defensive captain and Metro 4A All-Conference selection snatched a team-high 3.4 steals per game as Northern finished 27-1 and went 15-0 in conference play, reaching the NCHSAA 4A third round as the No. 3 seed….The Northern Guilford Poet Laureate was second on the team in points (12.7 per game), rebounds (4.6) and assists (3.5)….Scored season-high 28 points vs. Western Guilford on Feb. 16….Had 10 games of 5-plus steals, including a season-high 7 twice.

G Maslyn Mosbacher, 5-4, junior, Northwest Guilford

The Lady Vikings floor general averaged 17 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists for the Lady Vikings who finished 21-8 and second place in the Metro 4A Conference….Northwest coach Haley Hackett Black called the Metro 4A Conference Defensive Player of the Year “arguably the best defensive player in the area” for a team that only gave up 39 points per game….Biggest contributor to school reaching the NCHSAA 4A second round.

G Candice Williams, 5-7, junior, Page

The Metro 4A Conference MVP earned All-Metro honors for the third consecutive season….Led the Pirates with 19.2 points per game and 2.6 steals per game….The National Honor Society member earned HAECO Invitational All-Tournament recognition for the second consecutive season….Scored 21-plus points nine times and twice scored a season-high 31 points….Shot 47.5% from the field and was the Pirates’ only double-digit scorer for a team that went 12-12.

F Makayla Carney, 5-9, junior, Dudley

Entering its last game, the Mid State 3A Conference Offensive Player of the Year led the Panthers with 13.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 0.9 blocks….Of those 26 games, 16 were double-doubles….Had 13 recorded games of 15-plus points and eight recorded games of 15-plus rebounds….Best performances included games of 22 points and 26 rebounds….Dudley finished 18-9 and reached the NCHSAA 3A first round.

F Jadyn Newsome, 5-11, senior, Northern Guilford

The Nighthawks’ leading scorer at 14.1 points per game had five games of 21-plus points was named Team MVP….Overcame anterior cruciate ligament surgery her junior year to earn NCBCA First Team All-District and achieve Metro 4A All-Conference honors for the second year….Provided strong post presence on both ends….

Second Team

G Sanai Johnson, 5-7, sophomore, Andrews

The Mid State 2A All-Conference pick led the Red Raiders in steals for a defensive unit that only allowed 30.6 points per game…Averaged 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals for a team that narrowly lost in the NCHSAA 2A third round to No. 3 seed Salisbury…Scored 7 third-quarter points to spark comeback win over No. 11 North Wilkes in the second round.

G Morgan Smith, 5-8, junior, Smith

Coach Michael Bolton praised the shooting guard’s basketball IQ and ability to produce in multiple ways for a team that finished 25-3, with those defeats coming to the NCHSAA 1A, 2A and 3A state champions….The Mid State 3A All-Conference selection averaged 12.7 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Golden Eagles who made its first regional appearance since 2000….Bolton described her as a “coach on the floor.”

F Tate Chappell, 5-10, senior, Bishop McGuinness

The Appalachian State commit was a pillar in bringing the program back-to-back state championships after not previously since its ninth consecutive in 2014….The Lady Villains’ second-leading scorer at 10.4 per game while also averaging 1.3 steals, despite only playing average of 18.8 minutes….Wing capable of playing on the perimeter as well as the post….Named all-conference all four years of high school career.

F Zoe Davis, 5-10, senior, Smith

The Barton College commit averaged 12.8 points per game and averaged 8.8 rebounds as the Golden Eagles’ power forward….Earned Mid State 3A All-Conference honors while being named NCBCA Second Team District 7.

F Azahreya Drayton-Gill, 5-9, junior, Smith

The Mid State 3A Defensive Player of the Year averaged 12 points, 9 rebounds and 6 steals for the Golden Eagles….Named all-conference as a wing/small forward.

Third Team

G Kiera Perkins, 5-7, senior, Reidsville

The NCBCA Second Team District 6 selection led the Rams in points at 15.8 per game, with 10 20-plus point games, five 25-plus and a season-high 32 points vs. Newton-Conover….Named all-conference and earned Team MVP each in back-to-back seasons.

G Faith Robertson, 5-3, senior, McMichael

One of two McMichael players named NCBCA District 6 Third Team….The four-time all-conference pick averaged 17 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 3.6 steals for the Phoenix who finished 15-10 and reached the NCHSAA 2A playoffs as the No. 17 seed….Finished high school career as a 1,000 point scorer while also recording school records in career assists and assists for a single game….Phoenix coach Taylor Luegers called Robertson a “floor general, captain of the program, coach on the floor” and said her plans include becoming a teacher and coach.

G Azaria Scott, 5-3, junior, Smith

Strength of a Smith press defense with 6 steals per game, while also averaging 10 points and 4 assists as a Mid State 3A All-Conference selection.

F Tia Bryant, 5-10, freshman, Southeast Guilford

The Lady Falcons struggled to a 9-16 mark and a 3-11 conference record, but a bright spot came in the young star who averaged 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in 23 games….Versatile player capable of playing all positions….Strong performance and only missed two games despite caring for her mother who died late in the season in battle with lung cancer….The NCBCA District 7 Third Team selection was also named Metro 4A All-Conference.

F Janiya Milligan, 6-2, freshman, Andrews

Towering post player has a bright future for the Red Raiders on both ends….Averaged 9 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 2.5 blocks as a Mid State 2A All-Conference selection.

Honorable Mention

Bethany Community: G Leah Denny, sophomore.

Bishop McGuinness: G Charley Chappell, senior.

Dudley: G Kimora Haith, sophomore; G Jewel Pass, sophomore; G Janiah Terry, freshman.

Eastern Guilford: G Taylor Branch, junior; G Johnasia Tatum, freshman.

High Point Central: C Gabby Soto-Vasquez, freshman.

Northwest Guilford: G Madison Young, senior.

Page: F Hattie Sloyan, junior.

Southern Guilford: G Aaliyah Grifith, senior.

Southwest Guilford: F Laila Bush, Sr., G Sa'Mya McCullough, senior

Western Guilford: G Leila Henderson, sophomore.

Coach of the Year

Michael Bolton, Smith

The defensive philosophy has paid off in a quick rebuild for the Golden Eagles. After going 0-58 in three seasons, it has gone 27-3 and 25-3 over its last two….The team’s only three losses were to the NCHSAA 1A, 2A and 3A state champions….It also made its first regional appearance since 2000 and was one game away from its first regional final since its 1984 4A state runner-up.

Also receiving votes (listed in alphabetical order)

Kim Furlough, Northern Guilford; Gina Miga, Western Guilford; Brian Robinson, Bishop McGuinness.