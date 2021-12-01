The breakdown: Opposing coaches go inside South Point-Dudley

Two football teams faced both Dudley and Belmont South Point this season, so who better to compare the NCHSAA Class 3-A West Regional finalists than the coaches of those teams?
Eastern Guilford’s Tony Aguilar and Kings Mountain’s Greg Lloyd shared their thoughts on the teams this week. We granted them a degree of anonymity, so we won’t say which coach said what, but here are some of their impressions:
Dudley defense vs. South Point offense
“Dudley’s front four is the best I’ve seen in high school in many, many years. They’re big, they’re fast, they’re sound. It will be an interesting matchup because South Point is very good at what they do, and they have answers if you take away one thing. They’re just going to continue to search for ways to exploit whatever you do. … They run midline, they run speed-option. The key is to stop No. 31 (Tyson “A.J.” Riley). He is not big as nothin’, but he’s very talented and runs very hard. Their quarterback runs just enough to keep you honest. A lot of credit has to be given to their O-line. …South Point is really good at (running the Veer), but I think Dudley matches up pretty well with them because of their size and their length, plus I’m really impressed with how well-coached Dudley is. Saying that, it’s still hard to stop because you cannot simulate their offense in practice.”
Dudley offense vs. South Point defense
“That’s going to be a challenge for South Point. Dudley has the most speed they will have seen for sure. They’ll have the best running game, and they’ll have the best wideout they’ve seen (in Mehki Wall). They’ll have to tackle extremely well. .. Dudley’s offense is just so explosive. … They have some kids who can make some plays, and I think they’ll be able to exploit South Point in the passing game. … They’ll have to hope Dudley commits some penalties and makes some mistakes. ... Dudley is one of the more well-rounded teams I’ve seen in a long time, and they’re just so imposing physically.”
Special teams
“I believe South Point has the edge special teams-wise. Both their kickers are really good. They do a good job of covering kicks. … I give it to Dudley just because of the return game especially. They’ve got (Mehki) Wall and he’s so dynamic. … South Point’s kicker is not bad at all and he’s got a decent leg. … Being able to create offense off special teams, I definitely give that to Dudley.”
Keys to the game
“For Dudley, their passing game – and they’ll be able to run it as well – if it’s on, then they have a huge advantage. I just don’t think South Point’s DBs are very good. … South Point’s chance comes with their offense staying on the field, converting third and fourth downs and keeping the clock going. … They want to win the coin toss, take the ball and try to get going and keep the ball from them. … Dudley has to get them off the field and get as many possessions as possible. South Point’s strength is that they are able to sustain drives and they’re used to that kind of game. … It’s a good contrast of styles and should make for a fun game to watch. … I think whoever wins will be hard to beat the next week.”
