The North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star festivities and coaching clinics started with 25 coaches chipping in $25 for an event that is set to reach its 75th anniversary on Monday.

The brainchild of Greensboro Senior coach Bob Jamieson and Greensboro Daily News sports editor Smith Barrier, it has showcased hall of famers on fields and courts and featured can’t-miss coaches at its annual clinics.

“The idea was to try to make coaches better and do things better for young people that are athletes and we think we’ve lived through the years doing that and find it be an admirable venture and something that we want to continue to do,” said Mac Morris, the North Carolina Coaches Association co-director and clinic director.

Over the years, 8,500 athletes have participated in the games geared toward bringing in North Carolina’s top graduating talent each year. Over 250,000 coaches have attended the marquee clinics.

Some of the more prominent athletes have been Kelvin Bryant, Roman Gabriel, Torry Holt, Sonny Jurgenson, Elizabeth Kitley, Pete Maravich, Bob McAdoo, John Lucas and David Thompson.

Famous coaching clinic speakers have been: Red Auerbach, Geno Auriemma, Bobby Bowden, Bobby Dodd, Woody Hayes, Mike Krzyzewski, John McKay, Joe Paterno, Adolph Rupp, Dean Smith, Pat Summitt, Dabo Swinney, Barry Switzer, Jim Valvano, Roy Williams and Kay Yow.

The all-star games and clinics are set to occur Monday through Wednesday. Commemorative pads and pens will be given away for the anniversary and a fireworks show will take place after the football game.

Here is a look at some of the key moments:

1949: The first year featured football and men’s basketball games. The football game on Aug. 12 was the first contest played at Jamieson Stadium at Grimsley, then known as Greensboro Senior High School, and had an attendance of 4,617 fans. The East won 20-7 over the West, with Charles Smith of Wilmington earning outstanding player honors for the winning side. The first men’s basketball game was played at Guilford College, where Warren “Sonny” Russell of New Bern earned outstanding player for the East, which lost 62-53.

1954: The men’s basketball game was moved to Greensboro Senior’s new gym. The first basket was scored by Charlie Adams of Cary, who went on to become a longtime executive director of the NCHSAA. It also happened to be the most lopsided year in the football game’s history, with the West winning 41-0.

1958: Registration for coaching clinics topped 500 for the first time with basketball coach Adolph Rupp the headliner. Rupp, the Kentucky men’s basketball coach, won four national titles and 27 SEC regular season titles.

1960: The basketball game is moved to the new Greensboro Coliseum, where it has been played ever since apart from a stretch where it was held at the Smith Center and Joel Coliseum in 1992 and 1993, respectively. That year, Red Auerbach was a clinic speaker and won his third of nine NBA championships as coach with the Boston Celtics.

1965: Pete Maravich from Raleigh Broughton had game records of 42 points and 17 field goals that still stand. In East-West, the previous mark for most points for a team was 85, but “Pistol” propelled the East to a 110-79 victory. Maravich also still sits as the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer for his years following at LSU and was a five-time NBA All-Star.

1975: The first women’s basketball game is played. The game took place on July 29 at the Coliseum. Monroe’s Robin Simpson of the West earned outstanding player honors for a team that won 82-36.

1976: Greenville Rose’s Doug Paschal sets football game records with 24 points scored and four touchdowns for an East team that won 42-14. Sanford product and East teammate Mitchell Strickland was named outstanding player, however. Paschal went on to play running back collegiately at North Carolina and in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings.

1992: Men’s and Women’s soccer were added to the slate, with the first games played on July 20 at UNC Greensboro. In the men’s game, Durham Jordan’s Caleb Whitaker of the East earned outstanding player for a team that won 2-1. In the women’s game, Garner’s Kasey Monroe of the East was outstanding player in a 1-1 tie. The event’s soccer games remained there until moved to MacPherson Stadium in 2015, where they have been played ever since.

2020: The event was canceled because of COVID-19.

2023: The 75th anniversary year. Coaching clinics are to be headlined by retired college men’s basketball coaches Mike Krzyzewski and Roy Williams, who are known for their careers at Duke and North Carolina. The two won a combined eight NCAA Division I Tournament national championships. This also marks what may be the last time the football game will be played in the summer, as future games are planned for December.