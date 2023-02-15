CHAPEL HILL — Jimmy Teague of Reidsville, an eight-time state champion football coach, and Rich Brenner of Winston-Salem, a national Iris Award-winning broadcaster, were among the eight Hall of Fame inductees in the class of 2023 announced by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Wednesday.

Others selected for the hall were integration pioneer E.A. “Spike” Corbin of Wilmington, football coach Boyce Deitz of Bryson City, David Gentry of Murphy, the NCHSAA’s all-time winningest football coach, Pinetops' Sandra Langley, the winningest basketball coach school history, and multi-faceted coaches Nolan Respess of Williamston and Mike Terrell of Farmville.

The induction banquet is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Embassy Suites in Cary. Ticket information will be provided later. The NCHSAA is also planning a formal introduction luncheon and news conference for inductees and their families at its offices in April.

Teague compiled a 339-58 record in two stints as the Rams' coach from 1992-2008 and 2012-2022. His tenure includes 11 state championship game appearances. Teague never had a losing record.

In a career beginning in 1979, Teague’s 1980 Pine Forest team had the only undefeated season over the past 30 years. At Garinger, his 1990 squad was the only conference champion over the past 23 years.

Between stops at Reidsville, the former N.C. Football Coaches Association president served as Greensboro College offensive coordinator and led George Washington (Va.) in Danville from 2010-11.

A fixture in North Carolina sports TV, the Philadelphia-born Brenner spent 21 years serving the Triad market for WGHP-TV in High Point. Brenner won three Southeastern Emmy Awards and was named Virginia Sports Broadcaster of the Year in 1978. He was also honored by the N.C. Youth Soccer Association for soccer coverage in 1991 and was inducted into the Guilford County Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

Brenner died in February 2012 of a heart attack, but his legacy continues through a scholarship bearing his name awarded to a UNC Greensboro tennis player each year and another for outstanding community leadership given out annually by the Corrigan/Faircloth chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Corbin, who also was named posthumously, led Williston Senior High School to NCHSAA state championships in football (1949, 1955), basketball (1955, 1956) and baseball (1955, 1963, 1966) in a period where he coached the three sports from 1948 until integration of athletic associations in 1968.

Corbin won NC State Baseball Coach of the Year honors in 1965 and 1975. Hoggard won a baseball state championship in 1972 while he was assistant principal. Legend credits him with writing the school’s fight song and the athletics complex bears his name. From 1975-1980, he served as the Director of Health, PE and Athletics for the New Hanover Board of Education.

Deitz, the 1979 coach of the year, is known for his tenure at Swain County, where he compiled a 201-58-1 record with three 1-A state championships and one in 2-A. At the time of his retirement, his overall .752 winning percentage ranked best among active coaches in western North Carolina, according to the Sylva Herald.

The Swain County football field is named after him. In addition to a three-year stint with the NCADA Board of Directors, he is also a member of the Jackson County and Swain County Athletic halls of fame.

Gentry’s record of 361-117-1 at Murphy includes the most wins at a single school in NCHSAA football history, while his overall mark of 426-195-3 in 47 years contains the most wins for any coach in the association. His teams compiled nine state championships, three runners-up and 18 conference championships. The 18-time conference coach of the year was the 2017 Shrine Bowl coach, selected in the NCHSAA’s “100 Coaches to Remember” in 2013 and was inducted into the WNC Sports Hall of Fame in 2017. The Murphy football field is named after him.

Langley, a teacher and coach at Edgecombe County since 1974, is an active women’s basketball coach who surpassed Harvey Reid’s 818 wins earlier this season to become the sport’s wins leader for both boys and girls. She has served on the NCHSAA Board of Directors, and also worked as the Southwest Edgecombe advisor for Special Olympics from 1985-2003 and was Edgecombe County Special Olympics Meet Director from 1975-1981.

Respess began his career in 1963, leading Pantego to a baseball runner-up in 1965 and helped the school earn three conference titles in both men’s and women’s basketball. At Robersonville, his teams won three baseball state championships and one in football. At Roanoke, he won a 1975 football state title and was baseball coach from 1975-1992.

The 22-time coach of the year coached at the East/West All-Star Football Game in 1978 and was an assistant at the North-South Football Game in 1972.

Respess was also a 30-year athletic director and was District 1 Athletic Director of the Year in 1988. The Roanoke High School football stadium is named after him.

Terrell’s career from 1965-2004 includes a basketball record of 355-118 at Farmville Central, where his teams won three state titles and a runner-up from 1973-1993. At Hamlet, his teams made three state championship games from 1969-1972 with a record of 107-34. At C.E. Jordan, he posted a 144-54 mark.

All told, Terrell earned conference titles in basketball, tennis, track and field and in volleyball as a head or assistant coach.