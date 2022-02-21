 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three area wrestlers win NCHSAA state championships
GREENSBORO — Page's Jacob Woodburn and Northwest Guilford's Drew Pepin won Class 4-A titles and Reidsville's Rayshun James claimed a Class 2-A crown in the NCHSAA wrestling championships at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Woodburn won a 7-2 decision over Mooresville's Greg Merriman at 145 pounds to help the Pirates tie for 20th place in the team standings. Woodburn finished his senior season with a 29-0 record.

Pepin won a 6-2 decision over Mooresville's Davis Freeze at 152 pounds to help Northwest place fifth in the team standings. He finished the season with a 45-2 record.

James won a 9-1 major decision over Raul Hernandez of Claremont Bunker Hill at 120 pounds. He finished his sophomore year with a 36-2 record.

The only other area wrestler to reach the finals was Morehead's Jared Thomas in Class 2-A. The sophomore lost a 4-1 decision to Lawson Vang of Bunker Hill to finish the season with a 49-3 record.

In the NCISAA championships at Charlotte Providence Day, Aidan Baydush of Forsyth Country Day won the 220-pound title to help the Furies finish 10th. Baydush, a senior, won the final by pin in 18 seconds to finish the year 18-0.

NCHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Greensboro Coliseum

CLASS 4-A

Area teams

5. Northwest Guilford                   68.5

8. Davie County                             56

T20. Page                                      28

T20. West Forsyth                          28

27. Northern Guilford                   24.5

31. Ragsdale                               18.5

32. Southeast Guilford                    17

35. Glenn                                      14

40. East Forsyth                             11

44. Grimsley                                 8.5

Area top-six individuals

106 pounds: 3. Bradley Yokum (Rag); 6. Grant McCord (Grim). 113: 4. Eli Pendergrass (NW); 5. Joey Bruscino (SEG). 120: 6. Isaiah Wilson (Gl). 126: 6. Dylan Pepin (NW). 145: 1. Jacob Woodburn (Pa). 152: 1. Drew Pepin (NW); 4. Collin Bailey (DC). 160: 4. Garrett Benfield (NG); 5. Michael Quinones (EF). 170: 4. Jack Jarvis (DC); 6. Roman Garofala (NG). 182: 3. Hunter Testa (DC). 195: 4. Aidan Meagher (WF). 285: 5. David Eldrige (WF).

CLASS 3-A

Area teams

T10. Southern Guilford                   42

14. Eastern Guilford                    38.5

T35. North Davidson                      16

T53. High Point Central                    6

T63. Atkins                                     3

T67. Oak Grove                               2

Area top-six individuals

106 pounds: 3. Daniel Graham (SG). 145: 4. Ian Murdock (ND). 170: 6. Salif Conneh (EG). 220: 3. Karin Sein (EG). 285: 3. Jamier Ferere (SG).

CLASS 2-A

Area teams

T11. Morehead                              46

T16. Reidsville                               41

44. Walkertown                               9

64. McMichael                                 2

Area top-six individuals

106 pounds: 2. Jared Thomas (More). 120: 1. Rayshun James (Reid). 152: 4. Ephram Briggs (More). 160: 3. Julius Miller (Reid).

CLASS 1-A

Area teams

T18. Bishop McGuinness                   8

T18. N.C. Leadership Academy          8

Area top-four individuals

113 pounds: 4. Cooper Wingate (NCLA). 152: 4. Jacob Regitz (BM).

NCISAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Charlotte Providence Day

Area teams

10. Forsyth Country Day                 61

13. Wesleyan                              29.5

Area top-six individuals

152 pounds: 6. Robert Pollio (Wesl). 170: 4. Allen Massey (FCDS). 182: 4. David Perdue (Wesl); 6. Hridoy Kundu (FCDS). 220: 1. Aidan Baydush (FCDS). 285: 2. Hardin Massey (FCDS).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

