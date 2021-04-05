Tim Nash is remembered 'because he wasn’t just a soccer coach'

“He made me want to do as well as I could,” McKenna Spencer said, “but he didn’t make me afraid to mess up. It’s been the happiest time I’ve had playing soccer. He helped me rekindle my love for the game after a tough year.”

“He understood how to invest and see potential in his players, and parents love that,” Andrea Spencer said. “McKenna and our family feels special when it comes to Tim, but so many other players’ families feel that way. How he had time to make that impact on so many players and families is just amazing.”

Tim’s wife of 33 years, Cheri, said the opportunity to impact his players beyond the game was what he loved most about coaching and why he devoted so much of his life to it.

“He was concerned about his players not just on a soccer level, but on a moving-forward-in-life level because he knew that not all of his girls would go on to play in high school, go on to play in college or go beyond that,” Cheri Nash said. “... He still has girls from a team he coached at Burlington Soccer Club who stay in contact with him. He talks to them about life stuff, about what’s going on with them.”

“It was like he was one of us,” Goas said. “Of course, he wasn’t a high school girl, but he was a friend more than anything.”