Top-ranked Grimsley overcomes first-half struggles to beat Southeast Guilford 27-17

“That was a huge call at that stage in the game, and they did a good job of attacking the guy we subbed in for Jordan,” Falcons coach Earl Bates said. “That’s good coaching on their part. That was the turning point, and they scored right before the half to make it 14-12 and they got some momentum on us.”

The Whirlies drove 80 yards in 2½ minutes, scoring on the last play of the half when Terrell Anderson managed to get a foot down in the end zone on a 28-yard pass from Barnett.

“Terrell is a big-time playmaker, and that one at the end of the half was huge,” Brown said as his players celebrated receiving their spring NCHSAA Class 4-A championship rings during a postgame ceremony.

Southeast went up 17-12 on its first possession of the second half as Aidan Bonde booted a 31-yard field goal after a big kickoff return by Cam Williams. But that was it for the Falcons as Grimsley held them to 6 net yards in the final two quarters.

The Whirlies went up 20-17 on a 5-yard TD run by Barnett and the senior quarterback’s two-point conversion run. They basically put the game out of reach when Barnett hit Anderson on a slant for a 25-yard touchdown 24 seconds into the fourth quarter.