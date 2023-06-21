India Wilson leaned against the yellow railing near a Truist Stadium tunnel, looking toward the track where her sister, Dana Wilson, would soon win Saturday’s Adidas Nationals girls 100 meter dash championship final at N.C. A&T.

“C’mon Dana!” India called, loud enough to hear from the infield grass. But Dana, a rising junior, was in the zone, tuning out the noise and finishing the race with a personal-record 11.44. Still, Dana knows her sister, who finished third at 15.58 seconds in Friday's middle school 100 hurdles, is one of her biggest fans just like the rest of her family.

“We always watch each other, always support each other,” Dana said. “India is one of the first people to congratulate me after my race, and same with me, and we’re just very supportive of each other and always have fun watching each other run.”

The Greensboro Day sisters' track roots run deep. Their father, Sir Mawn Wilson, was a football player and track athlete at Syracuse and was a part of the team that set the school’s since-broken 4X100 relay record in 1995. Their mother, Heather, grew up around the sport and her father Rich Dulaney, who now coaches his grandchildren as an assistant at Greensboro Day, coached her in track.

Heather said that having a sports background brought a connection to her husband and their daughters, and track meets now serve as a family event.

The daughters are separated by a few years, with Dana just completing her sophomore year and India just finishing seventh grade.

India is slightly taller at 5-foot-7 with room to grow. Heather said India is the more multi-faceted athlete, playing soccer with the North Carolina Fusion and also volleyball. Dana played soccer when she was younger, but has since focused on track, where she won the NCISAA Division I 100 and 200 meter state titles as a freshman and the NCISAA Division II 200-meters in May.

Despite being in middle school, India has competed in high school meets for Greensboro Day, finishing second in the 100- and 300-meter hurdles in this year's NCISAA state meet.

“As a runner and as an athlete, Dana is more cerebral as far as how she takes in information, and her running style is more technical,” said Bengals track coach James Wilson (no relation). “I don’t want to say rigid, but it’s just really put together like a tight race car. India is more fluid, like, ‘Yeah, I’ll get there.’ ”

India said she enjoys the opportunity to compete against older girls and likes the idea of practicing with them to learn how to improve. She said Dana gives her tips and encourages her when she isn't having her best race. At the same time, India said she looks up to her sister.

“She works really hard, she goes to every practice, she doesn’t complain and she is really happy when she is doing what she loves, and I want to be like that,” India said.

“I say it’s a love-hate relationship,” Heather said. “They definitely know how to fight when they are at home, but when they are out here on the track, they are 100% cheering for each other all the time; that's without us even prompting them to. They just naturally want to cheer for each other and it is a blessing to see that.”