Dana Wilson wouldn’t let the adversity of a rain delay, gusty crosswinds or a season debut at that distance stop the Greensboro Day sophomore sprinter from setting the state’s fastest time in the girls 100 meters.

“There have been some very bad weather days where you wouldn’t expect an athlete to want to go out there: cold, sleet, a lot of wind,” said Dana's father Sir Mawn Wilson. “Dana herself, when I say ‘We’re not going to have practice today,’ she’ll look at me and ask me why. So she is really locked in and dialed in as to what she needs to do in order to get better.”

Dana Wilson, running in the 12th annual Panther Invitational track and field meet at Dudley High School last Saturday, broke the North Carolina 2023 outdoor season 100-meter mark with a time of 11.62, beating the previous mark of 11.82 by junior Janiya Johnson of Statesville. Scattered showers and strong winds plagued the early portion of the meet, which featured 69 school and club teams. Of those, 25 represented the Triad; in all, 66 represented the state, and other teams came from Maryland and Ohio.

Coming from an athletic family, the 5 foot, 7-inch sprinter’s father played football and ran track at Syracuse. The wide receiver was a member of the Orange quartet that set a since-broken 4X100 relay school record in 1995, before a journeyman pro football career that began with the Super Bowl-winning 1997 Denver Broncos.

Dana is described as “quiet” and “sweet” as a person beyond a consistent work ethic as an athlete that includes a “super clean” disciplined diet. A soccer player in her younger years, Wilson transitioned to track in middle school. The Greensboro native humbly called herself a “grateful” and “blessed” person, emphasizing her “big support system” and Bengals track coach James Wilson, no relation, who the sophomore said “has taught me just about everything I know.”

With Dana having gone to Greensboro Day in elementary school, her father looked to the future. One day, Sir Mawn observed one of the coach’s practices to see if Wilson passed the test as someone he could trust and would coach his daughter the way he had hoped.

“And he didn’t disappoint,” Sir Mawn said. “He manages the athletes well... He doesn’t beat them down, he doesn’t require them to run all the time, so he really takes care of them and he does it individually.”

The coach first heard about Dana through GDS middle school coach Karen Lawyer. Wilson went to the 2020 Guilford County Indoor Championships to check out the prospect who ran a 14.03 in the 300 meters with “choppy strides” in only her second meet, going without much practice time on technique.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought tough times, but Wilson said the circumstance allowed him to train Dana and her younger sister India Wilson by themselves. There, the coach could give them private tutor-type attention unlike typical practices with a full team.

Wilson, a former track athlete at NC A&T and Ole Miss, utilized a wickets drill to increase Dana’s stride length while making sure that the sprinter wasn’t reaching out too far. Wilson said that Dana’s stride length began at three-and-a-half steps but quickly increased to five. Now, the sophomore is at seven steps and with stretching and bounding, has also improved stride frequency to further cut down her times.

Dana won the girls 100-meter dash in 11.56 at the 2022 Adidas Outdoor Nationals in June.

Wilson said that Dana is “right at the top” in terms of athletes he has coached. For him, work ethic isn’t a problem but feels it is important to create a culture of fun that avoids the stress of constant pressure. With her drive, Wilson said he doesn’t want to treat her like a robot but wants her to relax.

“That’s why when we go to New York or we try to go to Oregon (for the U20s) next year, I try to get her parents to get the kids involved in things around that city like in New York we walked around, went to the Nike store, went to the different sites and she was like, ‘Ok, New York is not this big scary place now.’”

This outdoor season, Wilson said his focus is on the 200 meters and wants to cap her at 12 races to avoid burnout. Prior to Saturday, the sophomore had only thrown the shotput, placing third at the Wesleyan Christian meet on March 20.

Dana strained her hamstring towards the end of her second place finish three weeks prior to Saturday in the Nike Indoor Nationals 55-meter run. Since then, the sprinter has emphasized stretching and icing. According to her coach, the injury didn’t alter the athlete’s schedule and the 10th-grader would’ve made her 100 meter debut at Dudley regardless.

The meet at Dudley began about an hour past its 9:30 a.m. scheduled start. With the bad weather, Dana had an 11.90 finish in preliminaries.

As rain increased to heavy downpour, Dudley athletics director Gregsha Lee said a delay just after 12:30 p.m. took place with safety concerns as the puddles formed on the track. The surface was then blown dry and remaining water was swept off as the event resumed just before 1 p.m.

“It was really rainy for my trials today, and then after that, I just chilled out for awhile, stayed out of the weather, kept dry and warm and then once I came back to warm up for my finals, it cleared up pretty nicely and it was pretty nice out here,” Dana said.

In terms of technique, Dana said that she probably could’ve kept her head down longer coming out of the blocks. Her coach estimated a time of 11.3 in ideal conditions, saying that the temperature, crosswinds and delays played more of a factor than the surface not being completely dry.

“Since the weather was kind of shaky, I would say I’ve just tried to take this and put it as an experience," Dana said, "and just remember that not everything is going to be perfect always and you have to fight through that and get through it because you’re not going to be running for long.”