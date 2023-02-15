When Dudley track athlete Gabrielle Cheek had a disappointing long jump early in last Friday’s NCHSAA Indoor Track and Field State Championships, the junior came crying to her mother in what she called a “mental breakdown.”

“You have three more events,” said Adelia Cheek, a former Smith track athlete. “This is states, this is the time that it has to pay off. So yeah, you didn’t do what you wanted to do in the long jump, but you’ve got the 500 (meter run) and that’s your event. You’re a dog in that event, so you need to get it together, go out there on that track and do what you know you know how to do.”

In that moment, this year’s Class 3-A Sportsmanship Award winner cried. Later that night, another emotion poured out as a reinforced Panthers’ attitude helped to end a 32-year women’s indoor title drought.

The Panthers have a storied track history that includes six girls outdoor championships and now three indoor titles after the team’s 50-49 victory over Franklin at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. But before Friday, none had come since the program’s back-to-back sweep in 1989-90 and a shared outdoor title with Jacksonville in 1993.

Dudley finished second in the 2022 Class 3-A outdoor championships, and fourth in the indoor. Despite this, team culture was considered a concern.

Track and field director Gregsha Lee was elevated to school athletics director. A former track coach herself, Lee made the decision to make boys coach TeQuille Jackson the head of both the boys and girls teams, a choice met with opposition from some parents, even with last year’s boys first-ever state outdoor track title.

For that achievement, Jackson, who previously pursued careers in law school and the fire academy, was named USTFCCCA Men’s North Carolina Coach of the Year.

In his fifth year on the Dudley track staff, Lee viewed Jackson as a bridge, an educator first who has blended drills and tracking data with an intangibles transformation. Leading by example, he shows up at practice in dress pants, does the hurdles himself and has been known to “pop into” classrooms as well as institute study halls to check academic progress.

He has turned bus rides into “business trips,” reinvigorating passion into a program in which last year, senior girls cared more about prom than getting a state ring that same night. For Cheek’s running form, Jackson has helped her improve arm motion, leg pump and body lean on the curves in a way requiring less energy, while “broken 500s” have enhanced conditioning.

Fellow junior Senadzi Rankin collected a team-high 12 points last Friday, including a runner-up 8.25 seconds (a personal record) in the 55-meter hurdles that, according to Mile Split, is tied for 25th in the nation this indoor season. Last year, however, Rankin was downtrodden to the point of kicking a hurdle over at Dudley’s Panther Invitational.

“It was just so bad and Coach TJ found me and basically he was like, ‘You can’t live in fear of not being able to trust in your abilities,’” Rankin recalled.

Cheek said that Jackson won her over when, after winning the Panthers’ MVP Award, he told everybody that he saw a lot of himself in her. The moment sparked confidence in her, a team leader who sees last week’s championship not as a personal achievement but as a trigger to inspire more students to participate in the sport. A reflective captain, Cheek doesn’t desire to command a unit but rather feeds off the collective, fitting for a team that won despite not having any individual event victories. The Panthers had eight top five finishes and an additional four top eights.

Of those, Cheek finished fourth in the 500-meter run and fifth in the 300 meters to accomplish Dudley’s second-best 11 points.

As events unfolded, intensity mounted as a sweating Rankin checked the meet’s results online so many times her “fingers started to hurt.”

Undefeated in previous indoor meets, the biggest of them all came down to the wire. Looking on, the official announcement turned nerves into euphoric tears. One of them was Rankin, another was senior Tanzania Washington, who originally joined the team without intense fervor but Friday, let out her love of the game.

“Her PR (personal record) was so crazy to me,” said Rankin about Washington’s 8.54 third-place finish in the 55-meter hurdles. “I was so proud of her and all of the hard work, hard practices, late practices and I’m just really proud of her, just her hard work.”

After the championship, Dudley has its eyes on its first indoor-outdoor sweep since 1990 from the days of legendary athlete Marlene Poole. More importantly, a team bond permeates the Panthers.

“I think us working together and being able to win brought us closer as a group of females and as a team,” Cheek said. “We also learned what everyone’s strengths and weaknesses are throughout the entire meet, especially based on throughout [Class] 3A.

“… For us to know that we have the ability to win, we just have to put our minds to it and work for it and actually want it to be able to get that win in the end.”