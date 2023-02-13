WINSTON-SALEM — The Western Guilford men came one event away from its first state championship in the sport and two area men’s teams finished in the top three overall at the NCHSAA 2023 Class 4A Indoor Track and Field State Championships held Saturday at the JDL Fast Track.

In the meet’s final event, overall runner-up Western finished fourth in the 4X400 meter relay behind event and meet champion Cuthbertson, who had not won an individual event up to that point. Reagan finished second and third overall. Cuthbertson won the team championship 51-43 over Western.

The Mount Tabor quartet of junior Bronwyn Parks, senior Hannah Riley, junior Eeliza Brand and junior anchor Katie McFerrin broke the previous all-classification state meet record in the women’s 4X800-meter relay with a time of 9:18.98. This performance bested the previous record held by 2022 Cuthbertson at 9:24.12 by 5.14 seconds.

Additionally, two all-classification state meet records that were in the hands of former area athletes went down.

One of them was the state’s oldest indoor record, a 6.21 55-meter men’s time of 6.21 seconds achieved by Grimsley’s Chris Justice in 1996, that was broken by Parkland junior Antwan Hughes, Jr at 6.19. Ragsdale runner Sara Platek’s 2017 mark of 10:31.57 in the women’s 3200-meter run was surpassed by Myers Park junior Mary Bonner Dalton at 10:26.49, 10.07 seconds clear of Saturday’s competition.

Here are the results for Triad-area participants.

Girls Shot Put

6. Sonia Katahdin, Jr., Grimsley, 33-07.50

8. Sady Moody, Sr., Southwest Guilford, 33-02.75

--Shakayla Sides, Sr., Reagan, Foul

Boys Shot Put

4. Jahnaul Ritzie, Sr., Glenn, 51-06.50

5. Cooper Williams, So., Davie County, 50-05.25

11. Justin Johnson, So., Mount Tabor, 46-01.75

13. DeMarcus Mashack, So., Mount Tabor, 44-02.25

17. Carlton Wright, Jr., Mount Tabor, 42-05.00

Boys Long Jump

1. Tyson Adams, Sr., West Forsyth, 22-09.50

2. Andrew Steele, Jr., Reagan, 22-06.00

3. Jaivon Pegues, Sr., Western Guilford, 21-10.25

9. Takhari McArthur, So., Glenn, 20-05.00

10. Blake Simmons, Jr., Mount Tabor, 20-04.00

12. Javariante Core, Sr., Western Guilford, 20-00.75

15. William Murphy, Sr., Glenn, 19-09.00

Girls Triple Jump

12. Deja Brooks, So., Western Guilford, 34-03.25

Boys Triple Jump

1. Javariante Core, Sr., Western Guilford, 46-10.00

6. Brandon Harris, Jr., Reagan, 43-02.00

8. Jonathan Koger, Jr., Reagan, 42-11.25

12. Jeremiah Bailey, Sr., Reagan, 41-11.25

13. Jaivon Pegues, Sr., Western Guilford, 41-07.75

---Jaiden Hubbard, Sr., West Forsyth, Foul

Girls High Jump

2. Audrey Jenkins, Jr., Grimsley, 5-04.00

4. Hayleigh Bryant, Sr., Northwest Guilford, J5-04.00

10. Deja Brooks, So., Western Guilford, 4-10.00

Boys High Jump

1. Jonathan Koger, Sr., Reagan, 6-08.00

3. Jordan Wolverton, Mount Tabor, 6-06.00

4. Sheldon Ulmer, Sr., Northwest Guilford, J6-06.00

Girls Pole Vault

2. Sonia Katahdin, Jr., Grimsley, 11-06.00

8. Hannah Riley, Sr., Mount Tabor, J10-06.00

9. Haley Hanes, Sr., West Forsyth, J10-06.00

14. Noelle Childs, So., West Forsyth, J10-00.00

Boys Pole Vault

7. Austin Sweet, Fr., Davie County, J12-06.00

8. Andrew Riley, So., Mount Tabor, J12-06.00

Girls 4X800 Meter Relay

1. Mount Tabor, 9:18.98

12. West Forsyth, 10:07.42

17. Reynolds, 10:37.78

---Reagan, DNF

Boys 4X800 Meter Relay

1. Mount Tabor, 8:00.05

8. Reynolds, 8:18.07

15. West Forsyth, 8:29.17

Boys 55 Meter Hurdles

7. Raymond English, Jr., Northern Guilford, 7.89

8. Jordan Wolverton, Jr., Mount Tabor, 7.97

Girls 4X200 Meter Relay

8. Reagan, 1:46.30

Boys 4X200 Meter Relay

2. Western Guilford, 1:31.09

---Reagan, DNF

Girls 1600 Meter

5. Joiner Evans, Jr., Mount Tabor, 5:07.88

6. Allie Kinlaw, So., Page, 5:09.51

9. Eliza Brand, Jr., Mount Tabor, 5:16.88

Boys 1600 Meter

7. Tate Shore, So., Reagan, 4:25.15

---Luke Armentrout, Sr., Mount Tabor, DNF

Boys 500 Meter

3. Jordan Good, Sr., Western Guilford, 1:04.38

4. Christian Parker, Sr., Southwest Guilford, 1:04.41

8. Erick Pryor, Jr., Southeast Guilford, 1:07.43

17. Landon Jones, So., Northern Guilford, 1:08.92

Girls 1000 Meter

4. Caroline Echols, Sr., Reynolds, 2:56.74

7. Sarah Fassinger, So., Reagan, 3:02.11

10. Katie McFerrin, Jr., Mount Tabor, 3:06.22

18. Hannah Riley, Sr., Mount Tabor, 3:12.42

19. Bronwyn Parks, Jr., Mount Tabor, 3:12.88

Boys 1000 Meter

2. Andrew Burrell, Sr., Mount Tabor, 2:31.20

9. John Howard, Jr., Ragsdale, 2:36.76

14. Walt Petersen, Sr., Reynolds, 2:38.49

18. Andrew Riley, So., Mount Tabor, 2:43.79

---Luke Armentrout, Sr., Mount Tabor, DNF

---Tate Shore, So., Reagan, DNF

Boys 300 Meter

2. Jordan Good, Sr., Western Guilford, 35.06

3. Christian Parker, Sr., Southwest Guilford, 35.07

Girls 3200 Meter

3. Chandler Welsh, Jr., Reynolds, 10:41.00

7. Joiner Evans, Jr., Mount Tabor, 11:10.62

Boys 3200 Meter

9. Luke Armentrout, Sr., Mount Tabor, 9:43.50

11. Tate Shore, So., Reagan, 9:53.54

Girls 4X400 Meter Relay

9. Mount Tabor, 4:09.89

11. Reagan, 4:11.27

Boys 4X400 Meter Relay

2. Reagan, 3:27.99

4. Western Guilford, 3:30.13

6. Mount Tabor, 3:31.60

Women’s Team Rankings

10. Grimsley, 18 points

11. Mount Tabor, 17 points

17. Reynolds, 11 points

26. Northwest Guilford, 5 points

33. Page, 3 points

33. Reagan, 3 points

39. Southwest Guilford, 1 point

Men’s Team Rankings

2. Western Guilford, 43 points

3. Reagan, 32 points

6. Mount Tabor, 28.5 points

16. Southwest Guilford, 11 points

20. West Forsyth, 10 points

29. Davie County, 6 points

34. Northwest Guilford, 5 points

34. Glenn, 5 points

44. Northern Guilford, 2 points

48. Southeast Guilford, 1 point

48. Reynolds, 1 point