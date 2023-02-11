WINSTON-SALEM — Dudley captured its first women’s indoor track title in 33 years and Southern Guilford’s Tianna Spinks earned women’s Most Outstanding Performer at the 2023 NCHSAA Class 3A indoor track and field state championships, Friday at the JDL Fast Track.

The Panthers’ 50-49 win over Franklin came despite no individual event victories to complete its third overall indoor team state title and first since a successful defense in 1990. However, the team did have two top three finishers in the 55-meter hurdles as well as a third and fourth-place athlete in the 500-meter run.

Panthers sophomore Gabrielle Cheeks was of two women from the 3A meet to earn an NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award.

Spinks won both the 300 and the 500-meter runs, while also finishing third in the 55-meter dash as the storm finished fourth.

Here are the results for Triad-area participants, sorted by event.

Girls Shot Put

8. Lyric Watkins, Jr., Dudley, 33-07.00, 1 point

9. Shamilia Carpenter, So., Dudley, 33-05.50, 0 points

10. Janiya Brown, Sr., Southern Guilford, 31-03.50, 0 points

Boys Shot Put

8. Jason Bethea, Jr., Smith, 43-02.50, 1 point

Girls Long Jump

4. Elizabeth Deen, So., Southern Guilford, 16-07.75, 5 points

5. Senadzi Rankin, Jr., Dudley, 16-06.50, 4 points

10. Tanzania Washington, Sr., Dudley, 15-11.00, 0 points

17. Gabrielle Cheek, Jr., Dudley, 15-01.00, 0 points, 0 points

Boys Long Jump

9. Langston Wood, Jr., Dudley, 20-06.25, 0 points

11. Dewayne Myles, Sr., Eastern Guilford, 20-04.25, 0 points

14. Jamari Hooks, Sr., Smith, 20-00.25, 0 points

16. Jassai Hackett, Jr., Eastern Guilford, 19-10.50, 0 points

18. Jayden Diggs, Sr., Southern Guilford, 19-08.25, 0 points

21. Tylei Woolard, Sr., Dudley, 19-03.25, 0 points

27. Ryan Larkin, Sr., Eastern Guilford, 18-08.25, 0 points

28. Keyaun Dow, Jr., Dudley, 18-08.00, 0 points

Girls Triple Jump

3. Serenitie Johnson, So., Dudley, 36-05.00, 6 points

7. Gabrielle Cheek, Jr., Dudley, 35-02.00, 2 points

8. Tanzania Washington, Sr., Dudley, 34-09.00, 1 point

Boys Triple Jump

5. Jamari Hooks, Sr., Smith, 42-07.50, 4 points

7. Tylei Woolard, Sr., Dudley, 40-09.50, 2 points

11. Langston Wood, Jr., Dudley, 40-01.00, 0 points

12. Nick Blackson, Sr., Southern Guilford, 39-11.75, 0 points

16. Devin Dow, Fr., Dudley, 39-02.75, 0 points

Girls High Jump

16. Madison Crowder, So., Dudley, 4-06.00, 0 points

18. Jordan Johnson, So., Dudley, J4-06.00, 0 points

Boys High Jump

5. Devin Mims, So., Dudley, 5-10.00, 4 points

6. Jayden Diggs, Sr., Southern Guilford, J5-10.00, 3 points

Girls 4X800 Meter Relay

13. Atkins, 11:14.48, 0 points

Boys 4X800 Meter Relay

7. Atkins, 8:47.47, 2 points

Girls 55 Meter Hurdles

2. Senadzi Rankin, Jr., Dudley, 8.28, 8 points

3. Tanzania Washington, Sr., Dudley, 8.54, 6 points

4. Elizabeth Deen, So., Southern Guilford, 8.58, 5 points

7. Zaria Burnett, So., Smith, 9.08, 2 points

Boys 55 Meter Hurdles

4. Langston Wood, Jr., Dudley, 7.85, 5 points

7. Nick Blackston, Sr., Southern Guilford, 8.07, 2 points

8. Shawn Seagraves, Sr., Dudley, 8.14, 1 point

Girls 55 Meter Dash

3. Tianna Spinks, So., Southern Guilford, 7.17, 6 points

7. Janya Moore, Sr., Smith, 7.42, 2 points

8. Oni Ezeigbo, Fr., Atkins, 7.46, 1 point

Boys 55 Meter Dash

2. Rory Baker, Sr., Dudley, 6.48, 8 points

Girls 4X200 Meter Relay

2. Atkins, 1:48.37, 8 points

3. Dudley, 1:49.18, 6 points

7. Northeast Guilford, 1:51.42, 2 points

Boys 4X200 Meter Relay

1. Dudley, 1:32.39, 10 points

7. Atkins, 1:35.94, 2 points

17. Southern Guilford, 1:45.44, 0 points

Girls 1600 Meter Run

8. Caroline Downs, So., Atkins, 5:40.92, 1 point

Boys 1600 Meter Run

5. Will Downs, Jr., Atkins, 4:29.80, 4 points

Girls 500 Meter Dash

1. Tianna Spinks, So., Southern Guilford, 1:16.91, 10 points

3. Nathalya Daniels, Sr., Dudley, 1:18.45, 6 points

4. Gabrielle Cheek, Jr., Dudley, 1:19.39, 5 points

11. Morgan Anthony, Jr., Atkins, 1:24.61, 0 points

14. Amina Intchi, Jr., Northeast Guilford, 1:29.24, 0 points

Boys 500 Meter Dash

5. Jailen Hicks, Sr., Dudley, 1:07.89, 4 points

9. Justin Bryant, Jr., Eastern Guilford, 1:08.87, 0 points

15. Corey Burgess, Jr., Southern Guilford, 1:10.64

Boys 1000 Meter Run

2. Nicholas Epps, Sr., Southern Guilford, 2:36.04, 8 points

Girls 300 Meter Dash

1. Tianna Spinks, So., Southern Guilford, 39.96, 10 points

2. Janya Moore, Sr., Smith, 40.36, 8 points

3. Ja’Naya Linder, Jr., Atkins, 41.49, 6 points

5. Gabrielle Cheek, Jr., Dudley, 42.04, 4 points

7. Navia Coles, Fr., Northeast Guilford, 42.97, 2 points

10. Nathalya Daniels, Sr., Dudley, 43.33, 0 points

11. Nilijah Darden, So., Dudley, 43.39, 0 points

19. Kristian Gwynn, Jr., Northeast Guilford, 45.69, 0 points

Boys 300 Meter Dash

4. Nick Blackston, Sr., Southern Guilford, 36.19, 5 points

11. Kamaal Ryan, Fr., Dudley, 36.71, 0 points

12. Jayden Diggs, Sr., Southern Guilford, 36.72, 0 points

15. Curtavis Ervin, Sr., High Point Central, 36.84, 0 points

17. Jailen Hicks, Sr., Dudley, 37.22, 0 points

18. Denzel Foster, Sr., Dudley, 37.24, 0 points

Boys 3200 Meter Run

3. Will Downs, Jr., Atkins, 9:56.32, 6 points

Girls 4X400 Meter Relay

4. Atkins, 4:13.51, 5 points

8. Dudley, 4:24.36, 1 point

Boys 4X400 Meter Relay

4. Southern Guilford, 3:33.98, 5 points

6. Atkins, 3:35.36, 3 points

8. Dudley, 3:38.17, 1 point

Women’s Team Rankings

1. Dudley, 50

4. Southern Guilford, 36

10. Atkins, 21

16. Smith, 12

34. Northeast Guilford, 4 points

Men’s Team Rankings

5. Dudley, 35

8. Southern Guilford, 23

10. Atkins, 17

31. Smith