WINSTON-SALEM — Dudley captured its first women’s indoor track title in 33 years and Southern Guilford’s Tianna Spinks earned women’s Most Outstanding Performer at the 2023 NCHSAA Class 3A indoor track and field state championships, Friday at the JDL Fast Track.
The Panthers’ 50-49 win over Franklin came despite no individual event victories to complete its third overall indoor team state title and first since a successful defense in 1990. However, the team did have two top three finishers in the 55-meter hurdles as well as a third and fourth-place athlete in the 500-meter run.
Panthers sophomore Gabrielle Cheeks was of two women from the 3A meet to earn an NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award.
Spinks won both the 300 and the 500-meter runs, while also finishing third in the 55-meter dash as the storm finished fourth.
Here are the results for Triad-area participants, sorted by event.
Girls Shot Put
8. Lyric Watkins, Jr., Dudley, 33-07.00, 1 point
9. Shamilia Carpenter, So., Dudley, 33-05.50, 0 points
10. Janiya Brown, Sr., Southern Guilford, 31-03.50, 0 points
Boys Shot Put
8. Jason Bethea, Jr., Smith, 43-02.50, 1 point
Girls Long Jump
4. Elizabeth Deen, So., Southern Guilford, 16-07.75, 5 points
5. Senadzi Rankin, Jr., Dudley, 16-06.50, 4 points
10. Tanzania Washington, Sr., Dudley, 15-11.00, 0 points
17. Gabrielle Cheek, Jr., Dudley, 15-01.00, 0 points, 0 points
Boys Long Jump
9. Langston Wood, Jr., Dudley, 20-06.25, 0 points
11. Dewayne Myles, Sr., Eastern Guilford, 20-04.25, 0 points
14. Jamari Hooks, Sr., Smith, 20-00.25, 0 points
16. Jassai Hackett, Jr., Eastern Guilford, 19-10.50, 0 points
18. Jayden Diggs, Sr., Southern Guilford, 19-08.25, 0 points
21. Tylei Woolard, Sr., Dudley, 19-03.25, 0 points
27. Ryan Larkin, Sr., Eastern Guilford, 18-08.25, 0 points
28. Keyaun Dow, Jr., Dudley, 18-08.00, 0 points
Girls Triple Jump
3. Serenitie Johnson, So., Dudley, 36-05.00, 6 points
7. Gabrielle Cheek, Jr., Dudley, 35-02.00, 2 points
8. Tanzania Washington, Sr., Dudley, 34-09.00, 1 point
Boys Triple Jump
5. Jamari Hooks, Sr., Smith, 42-07.50, 4 points
7. Tylei Woolard, Sr., Dudley, 40-09.50, 2 points
11. Langston Wood, Jr., Dudley, 40-01.00, 0 points
12. Nick Blackson, Sr., Southern Guilford, 39-11.75, 0 points
16. Devin Dow, Fr., Dudley, 39-02.75, 0 points
Girls High Jump
16. Madison Crowder, So., Dudley, 4-06.00, 0 points
18. Jordan Johnson, So., Dudley, J4-06.00, 0 points
Boys High Jump
5. Devin Mims, So., Dudley, 5-10.00, 4 points
6. Jayden Diggs, Sr., Southern Guilford, J5-10.00, 3 points
Girls 4X800 Meter Relay
13. Atkins, 11:14.48, 0 points
Boys 4X800 Meter Relay
7. Atkins, 8:47.47, 2 points
Girls 55 Meter Hurdles
2. Senadzi Rankin, Jr., Dudley, 8.28, 8 points
3. Tanzania Washington, Sr., Dudley, 8.54, 6 points
4. Elizabeth Deen, So., Southern Guilford, 8.58, 5 points
7. Zaria Burnett, So., Smith, 9.08, 2 points
Boys 55 Meter Hurdles
4. Langston Wood, Jr., Dudley, 7.85, 5 points
7. Nick Blackston, Sr., Southern Guilford, 8.07, 2 points
8. Shawn Seagraves, Sr., Dudley, 8.14, 1 point
Girls 55 Meter Dash
3. Tianna Spinks, So., Southern Guilford, 7.17, 6 points
7. Janya Moore, Sr., Smith, 7.42, 2 points
8. Oni Ezeigbo, Fr., Atkins, 7.46, 1 point
Boys 55 Meter Dash
2. Rory Baker, Sr., Dudley, 6.48, 8 points
Girls 4X200 Meter Relay
2. Atkins, 1:48.37, 8 points
3. Dudley, 1:49.18, 6 points
7. Northeast Guilford, 1:51.42, 2 points
Boys 4X200 Meter Relay
1. Dudley, 1:32.39, 10 points
7. Atkins, 1:35.94, 2 points
17. Southern Guilford, 1:45.44, 0 points
Girls 1600 Meter Run
8. Caroline Downs, So., Atkins, 5:40.92, 1 point
Boys 1600 Meter Run
5. Will Downs, Jr., Atkins, 4:29.80, 4 points
Girls 500 Meter Dash
1. Tianna Spinks, So., Southern Guilford, 1:16.91, 10 points
3. Nathalya Daniels, Sr., Dudley, 1:18.45, 6 points
4. Gabrielle Cheek, Jr., Dudley, 1:19.39, 5 points
11. Morgan Anthony, Jr., Atkins, 1:24.61, 0 points
14. Amina Intchi, Jr., Northeast Guilford, 1:29.24, 0 points
Boys 500 Meter Dash
5. Jailen Hicks, Sr., Dudley, 1:07.89, 4 points
9. Justin Bryant, Jr., Eastern Guilford, 1:08.87, 0 points
15. Corey Burgess, Jr., Southern Guilford, 1:10.64
Boys 1000 Meter Run
2. Nicholas Epps, Sr., Southern Guilford, 2:36.04, 8 points
Girls 300 Meter Dash
1. Tianna Spinks, So., Southern Guilford, 39.96, 10 points
2. Janya Moore, Sr., Smith, 40.36, 8 points
3. Ja’Naya Linder, Jr., Atkins, 41.49, 6 points
5. Gabrielle Cheek, Jr., Dudley, 42.04, 4 points
7. Navia Coles, Fr., Northeast Guilford, 42.97, 2 points
10. Nathalya Daniels, Sr., Dudley, 43.33, 0 points
11. Nilijah Darden, So., Dudley, 43.39, 0 points
19. Kristian Gwynn, Jr., Northeast Guilford, 45.69, 0 points
Boys 300 Meter Dash
4. Nick Blackston, Sr., Southern Guilford, 36.19, 5 points
11. Kamaal Ryan, Fr., Dudley, 36.71, 0 points
12. Jayden Diggs, Sr., Southern Guilford, 36.72, 0 points
15. Curtavis Ervin, Sr., High Point Central, 36.84, 0 points
17. Jailen Hicks, Sr., Dudley, 37.22, 0 points
18. Denzel Foster, Sr., Dudley, 37.24, 0 points
Boys 3200 Meter Run
3. Will Downs, Jr., Atkins, 9:56.32, 6 points
Girls 4X400 Meter Relay
4. Atkins, 4:13.51, 5 points
8. Dudley, 4:24.36, 1 point
Boys 4X400 Meter Relay
4. Southern Guilford, 3:33.98, 5 points
6. Atkins, 3:35.36, 3 points
8. Dudley, 3:38.17, 1 point
Women’s Team Rankings
1. Dudley, 50
4. Southern Guilford, 36
10. Atkins, 21
16. Smith, 12
34. Northeast Guilford, 4 points
Men’s Team Rankings
5. Dudley, 35
8. Southern Guilford, 23
10. Atkins, 17
31. Smith