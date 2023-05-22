Following are the results of Piedmont Triad participants in the 2023 NCISAA outdoor track and field state championships.
The Division I championship was held at Cannon School, while the Division II championship was held at Forsyth Country Day. Division III was staged at Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Here are the results for Piedmont Triad area participants.
Division III
100 Meter
2. Cleveland Armentrout, Sr., Westchester Country Day, 11.14
200 Meter
2. Cleveland Armentrout, Sr., Westchester Country Day, 22.82
800 Meter
5. Dominic McKinley, So., Caldwell, 2:09.00
21. William Wright, Jr., Caldwell, 2:28.85
1600 Meter
4. Daniel Volynets, So., Westchester Country Day, 4:47.74
5. William Wright, Jr., Caldwell, 4:54.36
17. Christian Smith, Fr., Westchester Country Day, 5:08.83
3200 Meter
2. Cruz Hesling, Sr., Westchester Country Day, 10:03.29
6. Hunter Riffey, Fr., Caldwell, 10:54.91
8. Christian Smith, Fr., Westchester Country Day, 11:18.46
20. Luke Weisman, Fr., Caldwell, 12:24.38
110 Hurdles
3. Tim Stephens, Jr., Caldwell, 16.55
300 Hurdles
2. Tim Stephens, Jr., Caldwell, 43.51
4X100 Relay
13. Caldwell, 55.59
4X200 Relay
8. Caldwell, 1:39.87
4X400 Relay
3. Westchester Country Day, 3:35.33
10. Caldwell, 3:50.34
4X800 Relay
6. Caldwell, 9:09.63
Long Jump
8. Luke Collins, Jr., Caldwell, 19-08.00
10. Kaleb Roland, Fr., Caldwell, 18-07.00
13. Nathan Aleghe, Fr., Caldwell, 18-03.00
21. Keenan Rayfield, Fr., Caldwell, 16-00.00
Triple Jump
15. Keenan Rayfield, Fr., Caldwell, 32-07.50
16. Henry McMeekin, Fr., Caldwell, 32-00.75
Pole Vault
1. Conner Apple, Sr., Westchester Country Day, 12-00.00
Discus
22. Henry McMeekin, Fr., Caldwell, 79-03.00
Shot Put
11. Ben Hinson, So., Caldwell, 35-05.00
13. Ben Daniel, Jr., Westchester Country Day, 34-01.50
23. Todd Belanger, Sr., Caldwell, 28-07.50
Team Points
7. Westchester Country Day, 46
13. Caldwell, 30
Girls
100 Meter
5. Claire Neal, So., Westchester Country Day, 12.83
400 Meter
5. Leah Roland, 8th., Caldwell, 1:02.59
6. Claire Neal, So., Westchester Country Day, 1:03.51
800 Meter
2. Ali Schwartz, Sr., Westchester Country Day, 2:28.33
6. Olivia Furst, Sr., Caldwell, 2:35.80
16. Addy Grace Winstead, So., Westchester Country Day, 2:48.65
19. Mary Frances Collins, So., Westchester Country Day, 2:52.17
20. Eleanor Clark, Fr., Westchester Country Day, 2:52.53
1600 Meter
4. Ali Schwartz, Sr., Westchester Country Day, 5:30.16
7. Olivia Furst, Sr., Caldwell, 5:32.81
14. Addy Grace Winstead, So., Westchester Country Day, 5:54.14
3200 Meter
6. Olivia Furst, Sr., Caldwell, 12:18.46
8. Addy Grace Winstead, So., Westchester Country Day, 13:21.15
18. Chloe Denmark, Fr., Westchester Country Day, 15:39.42
100 Hurdles
4. Eliza Greer, So., Caldwell, 19:26
6. Lilly Hedman, Jr., Caldwell, 19.40
8. Amelia Hulsman, So., Caldwell, 20.05
300 Hurdles
1. Medera Patron, 7th., Westchester Country Day, 50.16
4X100 Relay
9. Caldwell, 56.16
10. Westchester Country Day, 1:01.56
4X200 Relay
8. Caldwell, 1:59.54
13. Westchester Country Day, 2:09.19
4X400 Relay
2. Westchester Country Day, 4:25.43
7. Caldwell, 4:36.11
4X800 Relay
3. Westchester Country Day, 10:38.25
Long Jump
6. Lilli Telleysh, Fr., Caldwell, 14-04.00
Triple Jump
5. Lilli Telleysh, Fr., Caldwell, 30-02.50
Discus
2. Madison Bozarth, Sr., Caldwell, 78-02.00
Shot Put
4. Madison Bozarth, Sr., Caldwell, 26-10.00
Team Points
7. Westchester Country Day, 45
8. Caldwell, 44
Division II
Boys
100 Meter
2. Jaden Satterfield, Fr., Greensboro Day, 11.37
6. Wes Smith, Jr., High Point Christian, 11.69
800 Meter
1. Sam Scott, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 1:58.89
3. George Lawson, Fr., Forsyth Country Day, 2:01.29
8. John Templeton, Fr., Forsyth Country Day, 2:04.45
9. Cole Johnson, Jr., High Point Christian, 2:04.80
20. Yuze Tian, Jr., Forsyth Country Day, 2:12.31
1600 Meter
2. George Lawson, Fr., Forsyth Country Day, 4:24.37
4. John Templeton, Fr., Forsyth Country Day, 4:29.54
7. Grant Childress, 8th., Calvary Day, 4:33.62
10. Lincoln Heath, 8th., Calvary Day, 4:37.12
15. Andrew Mitchell, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 4:44.79
16. Yuze Tian, Jr., Forsyth Country Day, 4:45.75
19. Grant Faraci, So., Forsyth Country Day, 4:52.52
3200 Meter
4. Sterling Sharpe, Sr., Greensboro Day, 9:51.00
6. Yuze Tian, Jr., Forsyth Country Day, 9:56.03
8. Cole Johnson, Jr., High Point Christian, 9:57.21
9. Lincoln Heath, 8th., Calvary Day, 10:09.12
13. Andrew Mitchell, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 10:18.93
15. Grant Faraci, So., Forsyth Country Day, 10:31.38
110 Hurdles
6. Davis Lynch, So., Forsyth Country Day, 17.63
7. Dylan Robinson, Fr., Forsyth Country Day,17.92
300 Hurdles
5. Enzo Geremski, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 44.20
4X100 Relay
2. High Point Christian, 45.08
7. Calvary Day, 47.11
4X200 Relay
6. Forsyth Country Day, 1:36.48
7. High Point Christian, 1:36.90
9. Calvary Day, 1:40.32
4X400 Relay
4. Forsyth Country Day, 3:37.90
12. Calvary Day, 3:49.70
4X800 Relay
1. Forsyth Country Day, 8:08.57
5. Calvary Day, 8:50.50
High Jump
2. Jabar Akintayo, Sr., Greensboro Day, 6-00.00
5. Davis Lynch, So., Forsyth Country Day, 5-08.00
6. Sacha Geremski, So., Forsyth Country Day, 5-06.00
Long Jump
9. Owen Fowler, Jr., Forsyth Country Day, 18-07.00
15. Massimiliano Bavenjhi, Jr., High Point Christian, 18-00.00
16. Talon Chewning, 8th., Calvary Day, 17-08.25
20. Sacha Geremski, So., Forsyth Country Day, 17-00.00
21. Isaiah Griffin, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 16-10.50
Triple Jump
17. Enzo Geremski, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 35-04.00
18. Isaiah Griffin, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 35-03.75
Pole Vault
11. Ajay Singh, Fr., Forsyth Country Day, 8-06.00
Discus
10. Ethan Devore, Sr., High Point Christian, 102-09.00
11. Matthew Maness, Sr., High Point Christian, 97-09.00
12. Joe Schott, Jr., Forsyth Country Day, 97-00.00
13. Sean Brassel, So., High Point Christian, 97-00.00
14. Elliott Chmil, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 96-01.00
20. John Kiger, Sr., Calvary Day, 87-10.00
21. Garrett Weldner, So., High Point Christian, 87-01.00
Shot Put
6. Ethan Devore, Sr., High Point Christian, 39-07.00
9. Joe Schott, Jr., Forsyth Country Day, 38-03.75
14. Sean Brassel, So., High Point Christian, 34-03.00
18. Cooper Weisner, So., High Point Christian, 33-03.75
19. Garrett Weldner, So., High Point Christian, 32-07.75
Team Points
3. Forsyth Country Day, 66.5
12. Greensboro Day, 21
14. High Point Christian, 17
15. Calvary Day, 8
Girls
100 Meter
1. Endia Smith, So., Greensboro Day, 12.73
6. Dana Wilson, So., Greensboro Day, 13.20
200 Meter
1. Dana Wilson, So., Greensboro Day, 23.91
2. Jahqueen McClellan, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 25.46
400 Meter
1. Jahqueen McClellan, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 57.08
7. Kristen Roberts, Sr., Calvary Day, 1:03.58
800 Meter
5. Mackenzie Moore, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 2:25.66
6. Anna Edwards, Fr., Calvary Day, 2:27.99
11. Morgan Hartman, Jr., High Point Christian, 2:35.60
12. Nicole Chung, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 2:36.74
16. Addison Winter, So., Forsyth Country Day, 2:51.02
17. Maya McNatt, 7th., Forsyth Country Day, 2:51.26
1600 Meter
2. Anna Edwards, Fr., Calvary Day, 5:06.94
5. Mackenzie Moore, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 5:24.82
12. Lucy Eggleston, Fr., Greensboro Day, 5:38.23
15. Anna McPherson, Sr., Calvary Day, 5:40.18
16. Jenna Willis, 8th., Calvary Day, 5:46.16
3200 Meter
2. Anna Edwards, Fr., Calvary Day, 10:54.95
6. Anna McPherson, Sr., Calvary Day, 12:00.29
7. Lucy Eggleston, Fr., Greensboro Day, 12:02.36
13. Nicole Chung, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 13.26.25
100 Hurdles
2. India Wilson, 7th., Greensboro Day, 16:48
300 Hurdles
2. India Wilson, 7th., Greensboro Day, 48.74
4X100 Relay
1. Greensboro Day, 49.00
7. Calvary Day, 54.87
9. High Point Christian, 55.16
10. Forsyth Country Day, 55.58
4X200 Relay
4. Forsyth Country Day, 1:50.89
5. Calvary Day, 1:51.44
9. High Point Christian, 1:56.55
4X400 Relay
2. Forsyth Country Day, 4:20.27
7. Calvary Day, 4:29.86
4X800 Relay
4. Forsyth Country Day, 10:26.50
5. Calvary Day, 10:52.31
High Jump
2. Maureen Cavanaugh, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 4-10.00
4. Audrey Cavanough, So., Forsyth Country Day, 4-08.00
6. Caroline Daudelin, So., Calvary Day, 4-04.00
10. Eva Lynch, Fr., Forsyth Country Day, 4-04.00
Long Jump
1. Endia Smith, So., Greensboro Day, 17-03.00
8. Jill Chewning, So., Calvary Day, 14-00.75
13. Addi Hinson, So., Calvary Day, 13-02.75
14. Adelle Denischuck, Fr., Forsyth Country Day, 13-00.75
Triple Jump
1. Endia Smith, So., Greensboro Day, 37-08.50
4. Audrey Cavanaugh, So., Forsyth Country Day, 31-09.50
11. Charlotte Files, Fr., Forsyth Country Day, 28-07.50
12. Jill Chewning, So., Calvary Day, 28-04.00
15. Eva Lynch, Fr., Forsyth Country Day, 27-06.50
17. Angelea Harris, Fr., Forsyth Country Day, 26-03.75
18. Lia Cochrane, Sr., Calvary Day, 25-10.00
20. Elizabeth Pohjola, 8th., Forsyth Country Day
Pole Vault
2. Zoie Hembree, Jr., High Point Christian, 10-00.00
3. Grayson Hepner, Fr., High Point Christian, 9-06.00
7. Adelle Denischuck, Fr., Forsyth Country Day, 7-00.00
Discus
2. Maureen Cavanaugh, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 102-01.00
7. Lealand Oakes, Jr., Forsyth Country Day, 83-00.00
9. Mary Stuart Stauffer, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 77-10.00
14. DAni Shanks, Sr., Calvary Day, 72-04.00
17. Arryn Rodriguez, Sr., Greensboro Day, 66-05.00
18. MJ Henning, Fr., High Point Christian, 64-02.00
20. Pia Ziegert, Jr., Calvary Day, 61-07.00
Shot Put
1. Maureen Cavanaugh, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 34-04.25
9. Caitlin Martin, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 28-00.00
12. MJ Henning, Fr., High Point Christian, 25-04.25
15. Lealand Oakes, Jr., Forsyth Country Day, 25-02.50
16. Arryn Rodriguez, Sr., Greensboro Day, 24-08.25
18. Mary Stuart Stauffer, Sr., Forsyth Country Day, 24-00.00
21. DAni Shanks, Sr., Calvary Day, 22-03.75
22. Sophie Braetzkus, Jr., High Point Christian, 21-05.75
Team Points
3. Forsyth Country Day, 83.5
5. Greensboro Day, 71
9. Calvary Day, 39
12. High Point Christian, 14
Division I
Boys
100 Meter
2. Donovan Calhoun, Jr., Wesleyan Christian, 10.60
200 Meter
3. Donovan Calhoun, Jr., Wesleyan Christian, 21.53
1600 Meter
16. Jones Barber, So., Wesleyan Christian, 4:34.12
3200 Meter
17. Jones Barber, So., Wesleyan Christian, 10:06.53
4X100 Relay
10. Wesleyan Christian, 47.19
High Jump
15. Will Gonzalez, So., Wesleyan Christian, 5-04.00
Long Jump
19. Xavier Hayes, So., Wesleyan Christian, 18-10.00
Discus
20. Monty Armstrong, So., Wesleyan Christian, 110-09.50
Team Points
13. Wesleyan Christian, 14
Girls
100 Meter
6. Joi Norman, Fr., Wesleyan Christian, 13.14
200 Meter
5. Yolanda Calhoun, 8th., Wesleyan Christian, 26.21
6. Joi Norman, Fr., Wesleyan Christian, 27.31
400 Meter
1. Yolanda Calhoun, 8th., Wesleyan Christian, 55.97
4X100 Relay
9. Wesleyan Christian, 55.05
4X200 Relay
7. Wesleyan Christian, 1:56.87
Long Jump
6. Yolanda Calhoun, 8th., Wesleyan Christian, 15-11.50
Discus
16. Charlotte Chambers, So., Wesleyan Christian, 74-04.00
Shot Put
3. Abbie Merhoff, Jr., Wesleyan Christian, 33-07.25
18. Charlotte Chambers, So., Wesleyan Christian, 24-07.50
Team Points
10. Wesleyan Christian, 31
