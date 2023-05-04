HIGH POINT — He is nicknamed for a famous, undersized horse who shocked the racing world long before he was born, and at 5-feet, 8 inches tall, Southwest Guilford sprinter Christian Parker is worthy of the moniker.

Parker is also known as Seabiscuit, the small horse who came up with a big upset in 1938 when he defeated War Admiral, the 1937 Triple Crown champion, by four lengths in a match race at Pimlico, near Baltimore. And just like the horse, whose story was captured in a book and a movie that he calls his favorite sports film, Parker's career began slowly but is reaching a crescendo, even if he's reached his maximum height.

"If you look at a lot of runners, they are at least six feet tall and I'm 5-8, so it's like I'm the smallest one," said Parker who points at Seabiscuit as a role model for not giving up despite his size.

"And a lot of people look at me that way since I've been through so many injuries from an ACL injury, hamstring injuries, all types of muscle injuries... hip injuries and all things like that," he said. "But I never gave up."

Things have gone well so far this year for Parker. On April 21, the Tennessee signee won the Guilford County Schools Championship in the 100 meters at 10.38 seconds. On Wednesday, at the Metro 4A Conference Meet at Southeast Guilford, Parker won the 200 meters at 21.52 and the 400 at 49.32.

The injury issues date back to Southwest Guilford Middle School, where he was a kickoff returner. Getting hit from behind on a long run, Parker felt a pop in his leg but kept playing. Sitting down after the game, his knee swelled up, prompting an MRI that would reveal a torn anterior cruciate ligament, medial collateral ligament and posterior cruciate ligament.

“My mom was like, ‘How long is he going to have to sit out?’ and they were like, ‘Possibly 18 months or longer."

Parker was used to getting through hamstring injuries, but said that particular knee injury changed his perspective on athletics. Being out for such a lengthy period and watching others do what he wanted to do took a toll on him, but also gave him an appreciation for opportunities in sports.

Southwest Guilford boys track and field coach Desiree Wright said a special strength for Parker is the ability to bounce back from setbacks. To optimize performance, Parker receives massage treatments, does cryotherapy about twice a month and is open about a detail-oriented diet that he said only occasionally includes fried chicken or pizza.

Wright said that colleges recruited Parker for the 400 meters, although he has posted high-level times in shorter sprints as well. Training for the longer distance, Parker’s nutrition focuses on cleansing his body of lactic acid buildup to avoid a reoccurrence of the hamstring injuries. Drinks with ginger are designed to benefit his lungs for conditioning.

Additional sessions with Darrian Floyd incorporate resistance band work for additional injury prevention, weight lifting and conditioning. Parker also does extra technique work and sends videos to Wright for analysis.

“His block work is really powerful,” Wright said. “He pushes out of the blocks and pushes back on them, so you get a really good explosiveness. His stride is incredible, but we’ve learned to quicken it. We never want to shorten the length of his stride. It’s a great stride; we just want it to turn over to increase, which ultimately increases speed."

The talent Parker displays when he's healthy is hereditary, much like Seabiscuit, a grandson of Man o' War, considered to be one of the greatest race horses ever.

Parker’s parents both went to High Point Central. His father, Chuckie Reed, was the News & Record Guilford County football player of the year in 1999. He also won the NCHSAA 2A Most Outstanding Performer honors as the 2A 100-meter state champion the following spring. Parker's mother, La’Tasha Parker attended St. Aug’s in Raleigh on a cheerleading and track scholarship.

Despite the genes, Parker’s track success came gradually. He began running when he was five and didn't win his first couple years in the sport. Wright credits his current success to his technique.

“His body lift is very natural. He’ll bend at the ankle and not at the hip, so he doesn’t hunch over. So it’s just very elite and he is very conscious about his running form and making sure that when he is standing up and he is controlling the race and taking command of the race at the last 20 meters, his form never leaves.”

Wright said that the soft-spoken athlete has an unusual humble trait for an athlete with his accomplishments. The coach said he is very personable, receptive to coaching and communicates clearly but in a respectful tone.

“Christian is a Libra,” Wright said. “He is very balanced when it comes to individuals. He can read the room and he can get a good idea of perspective and that to me comes from -- he has siblings, I’ve taught his older brother -- and it’s just a wide range of personalities at home."

Wright also said that Parker has a team-first mentality that's exemplified through supporting other students’ events, being a player-coach to younger track team members and bringing local athletes together.

“Even from talking to college coaches, a lot of their issues are personality,” Wright said. “It’s not necessarily with talent, it’s an entitlement personality, it’s an ‘I belong here; you should treat me like I belong here’ situation and you don’t get a lot of athletes that are humbled enough to know ‘We come from struggled beginnings, from injuries, from set back after set back’ …That definitely is a difference maker for him. That personality transcends himself and the sport, where people will be willing to work with him, people will be more receptive to putting him on relays and doing different things because he is a likeable person and it helps promote the sport.”