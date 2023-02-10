Southern Guilford's Nick Blackston (left) and Dudley's Shawn Seagraves clear the last hurdle in the 55-meter finals at the 3A NCHSAA indoor track and field championships Friday at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. The two finished seventh and eighth respectively.
Walt Unks, staff
Dudley's Tanzania Washington competes in the long jump, where she finished 10th, at the 3A NCHSAA indoor track and field championships.
Walt Unks, staff
Smith's Jason Bethea throws the shot in the 3A NCHSAA indoor track and field championships Friday at JDL Fast track in Winston-Salem. He finished eighth.
Walt Unks, staff
Southern Guilford's Elizabeth Deen competes in the long jump and finished 4th.
Southern Guilford's Nick Blackston (left) and Dudley's Shawn Seagraves clear the last hurdle in the 55-meter finals at the 3A NCHSAA indoor track and field championships Friday at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. The two finished seventh and eighth respectively.