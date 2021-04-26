Triad high school football players receive Corrigan-Faircloth chapter scholarships

Twenty-nine Triad high school football players have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Eugene Corrigan-Bradley Faircloth Triad Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.
The top award winner, Eastern Alamance's Jackson Stokes, will receive a scholarship in memory of Bradley Faircloth, former ACC associate commissioner and football officials supervisor.
Atkins' John Jackson is receiving an award in memory of WGHP sports anchor Rich Brenner.
In its 30th year, the chapter has raised and distributed $759,000 to 750 high school football student-athletes.
The scholarship winners and their schools:
Taylor Alston, Southern Guilford
Aaron Berry, Western Guilford
Sincere Burnette, Grimsley
Caden Davis, Reynolds
Jalen Fairley, Southeast Guilford
Kaleb Gardner, Northeast Guilford
Nicholas Glasgow, Ragsdale
Ajsian “AJ” Herndon, Andrews
Jake Hill, West Forsyth
David Hines, Southern Alamance
John Jackson, Atkins (Rich Brenner Scholarship recipient)
Maurice Jones, Southwest Guilford
Elijah Kennedy, High Point Central
Gunner Lattimore, Smith
Will Lenard, Northern Guilford
Markell Lloyd, Glenn
Seth Marshall, Williams
Dontae Neddham, Cummings
Jake Pascual, Reagan
Jayson Royster, Eastern Guilford
Micah Salmon, Northwest Guilford
Tyler Sheldon, Western Alamance
Tre’sean Stewart, Winston-Salem Prep
Jackson Stokes, Eastern Alamance (Bradley Faircloth Scholarship recipient)
Max U’Ren, Mount Tabor
Scott Walker, Parkland
Eric Webb, Page
Jonathan Whisnant, East Forsyth
Boateng Woodson, Dudley