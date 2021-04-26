 Skip to main content
Triad high school football players receive Corrigan-Faircloth chapter scholarships
Triad high school football players receive Corrigan-Faircloth chapter scholarships

Twenty-nine Triad high school football players have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Eugene Corrigan-Bradley Faircloth Triad Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

The top award winner, Eastern Alamance's Jackson Stokes, will receive a scholarship in memory of Bradley Faircloth, former ACC associate commissioner and football officials supervisor.

Atkins' John Jackson is receiving an award in memory of WGHP sports anchor Rich Brenner.

In its 30th year, the chapter has raised and distributed $759,000 to 750 high school football student-athletes.

The scholarship winners and their schools:

Taylor Alston, Southern Guilford

Aaron Berry, Western Guilford

Sincere Burnette, Grimsley

Caden Davis, Reynolds

Jalen Fairley, Southeast Guilford

Kaleb Gardner, Northeast Guilford

Nicholas Glasgow, Ragsdale

Ajsian “AJ” Herndon, Andrews

Jake Hill, West Forsyth

David Hines, Southern Alamance

John Jackson, Atkins (Rich Brenner Scholarship recipient)

Maurice Jones, Southwest Guilford

Elijah Kennedy, High Point Central

Gunner Lattimore, Smith

Will Lenard, Northern Guilford

Markell Lloyd, Glenn

Seth Marshall, Williams

Dontae Neddham, Cummings

Jake Pascual, Reagan

Jayson Royster, Eastern Guilford

Micah Salmon, Northwest Guilford

Tyler Sheldon, Western Alamance

Tre’sean Stewart, Winston-Salem Prep

Jackson Stokes, Eastern Alamance (Bradley Faircloth Scholarship recipient)

Max U’Ren, Mount Tabor

Scott Walker, Parkland

Eric Webb, Page

Jonathan Whisnant, East Forsyth

Boateng Woodson, Dudley

