Triad high school football players receive Corrigan-Faircloth chapter scholarships

Twenty-nine Triad high school football players have been awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Eugene Corrigan-Bradley Faircloth Triad Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

The top award winner, Eastern Alamance's Jackson Stokes, will receive a scholarship in memory of Bradley Faircloth, former ACC associate commissioner and football officials supervisor.

Atkins' John Jackson is receiving an award in memory of WGHP sports anchor Rich Brenner.

In its 30th year, the chapter has raised and distributed $759,000 to 750 high school football student-athletes.

The scholarship winners and their schools:

Taylor Alston, Southern Guilford

Aaron Berry, Western Guilford

Sincere Burnette, Grimsley

Caden Davis, Reynolds

Jalen Fairley, Southeast Guilford

Kaleb Gardner, Northeast Guilford

Nicholas Glasgow, Ragsdale

Ajsian “AJ” Herndon, Andrews

Jake Hill, West Forsyth