Triad high school football scoreboard: Week 2

Here's a look at who area teams are playing, where and when during the 2022 season.
The Georgia-bound senior follows in the large footsteps of his Whirlies mentors, Tamorye Thompson and Travis Shaw.
GREENSBORO — Dudley won the NCHSAA Class 3-A football championship last fall. Winning titles is nothing new for the Panthers, but they've only…
Lee was an assistant to former AD Art Wade for four years and had shared interim duties with football assistant coach Pat Neal since November 2021.
