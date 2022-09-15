Triad high school football scoreboard: Week 5 Sep 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Grimsley-Southeast Guilford: Three keys to the game The unbeaten Grimsley and Southeast Guilford football teams meet Friday night at Bill Slayton Athletic Field. WATCH NOW: HSXtra.com Football Coaches' Clipboard Page's Doug Robertson and Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown preview Friday night's matchup. Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Phoenix Suns owner suspended and fined after investigation Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again Steph Curry says he'd be open to playing with Kevin Durant again Dak Prescott out for 6 to 8 weeks after surgery Dak Prescott out for 6 to 8 weeks after surgery 46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season 46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season