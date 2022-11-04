Triad high school football scoreboard

Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
GREENSBORO — Northwest Guilford announced the 15-member inaugural class of its athletics hall of fame Friday night during halftime of the Viki…
Here's a look at who area teams are playing, where and when during the 2022 season.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association released football playoff pairings Saturday. Here’s a look at how the brackets break down for area t…
NCHSAA
High school football playoff pairings
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.