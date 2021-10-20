Two area golfers win NCHSAA regional titles

Reagan's Morgan Ketchum and High Point Central's Emma Niebauer won NCHSAA girls golf regional championships Tuesday and led a large group of players advancing to state championships.

Ketchum shot 3-under-par 69 at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines to win the Class 4-A Central Regional championship by one stroke over teammate Macy Pate. Reagan finished at 4-under 212 to win the team title, with West Forsyth (229) finishing second and also advancing to states Oct. 25-26 at Pinehurst No. 4.

Niebauer shot even-par 72 to win the Class 3-A Central Regional at Greensboro National Golf Club. Rockingham County's Elli Flinchum (77) finished fourth to lead the Cougars to the team title. Oak Grove also advanced to the Class 3-A state championships Oct. 25-26 at the Foxfire Resort Grey Course in Jackson Springs.

Bishop McGuinness' Eliza Ofsanko (11-over 83) tied for third in the Class 2-A/1-A Central Regional at Monroe Country Club to advance to the state championship tournament Oct. 25-26 at Longleaf.

RESULTS

CLASS 4-A CENTRAL

At Longleaf Golf and Family Club, Southern Pines, par-72