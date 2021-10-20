Two area golfers win NCHSAA regional titles

Reagan's Morgan Ketchum and High Point Central's Emma Niebauer won NCHSAA girls golf regional championships Tuesday and led a large group of players advancing to state championships.
Ketchum shot 3-under-par 69 at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines to win the Class 4-A Central Regional championship by one stroke over teammate Macy Pate. Reagan finished at 4-under 212 to win the team title, with West Forsyth (229) finishing second and also advancing to states Oct. 25-26 at Pinehurst No. 4.
Niebauer shot even-par 72 to win the Class 3-A Central Regional at Greensboro National Golf Club. Rockingham County's Elli Flinchum (77) finished fourth to lead the Cougars to the team title. Oak Grove also advanced to the Class 3-A state championships Oct. 25-26 at the Foxfire Resort Grey Course in Jackson Springs.
Bishop McGuinness' Eliza Ofsanko (11-over 83) tied for third in the Class 2-A/1-A Central Regional at Monroe Country Club to advance to the state championship tournament Oct. 25-26 at Longleaf.
RESULTS
CLASS 4-A CENTRAL
At Longleaf Golf and Family Club, Southern Pines, par-72
Area teams advancing to states
1. Reagan 212
2. West Forsyth 229
Also
7. Northwest Guilford 253
9. Northern Guilford 275
13. Davie County 313
Area individuals advancing to states
1. Morgan Ketchum (Reagan), 69; 2. Macy Pate (Reagan), 70; T4. Mary-Paige King (West Forsyth), Anna Howerton (Reagan), 73; T7. Leah Edwards (Northwest Guilford), 76; T9. Sadie Mecham (West Forsyth), 77; T12. Paige Sidney (West Forsyth), 79; T17. Ruth Anne Asbill (Reagan), Hillary Gong (Reagan), 82; T26. Olivia Tolbert (Northern Guilford), Catherine DiSiena (Northwest Guilford), 86.
CLASS 3-A CENTRAL
At Greensboro National Golf Club, Par-72
Area teams advancing to states
1. Rockingham County 253
2. Oak Grove 270
Area individuals advancing to states
1. Emma Niebauer (High Point Central), 72; 4. Elli Flinchum (Rockingham County), 77; 5. Ella Ott (Oak Grove), 78; 7. Olivia Peterson (Rockingham County), 85; T13. Meredith Pegram (Rockingham County), 91; T20. Zoe Crotts (Oak Grove), Jerina Hill (Smith), 102; T34. Emma Motsinger (Oak Grove), 116.