Two area golfers win NCHSAA regional titles
Reagan's Morgan Ketchum and High Point Central's Emma Niebauer won NCHSAA girls golf regional championships Tuesday and led a large group of players advancing to state championships.

Ketchum shot 3-under-par 69 at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines to win the Class 4-A Central Regional championship by one stroke over teammate Macy Pate. Reagan finished at 4-under 212 to win the team title, with West Forsyth (229) finishing second and also advancing to states Oct. 25-26 at Pinehurst No. 4.

Niebauer shot even-par 72 to win the Class 3-A Central Regional at Greensboro National Golf Club. Rockingham County's Elli Flinchum (77) finished fourth to lead the Cougars to the team title. Oak Grove also advanced to the Class 3-A state championships Oct. 25-26 at the Foxfire Resort Grey Course in Jackson Springs.

Bishop McGuinness' Eliza Ofsanko (11-over 83) tied for third in the Class 2-A/1-A Central Regional at Monroe Country Club to advance to the state championship tournament Oct. 25-26 at Longleaf.

RESULTS

CLASS 4-A CENTRAL

At Longleaf Golf and Family Club, Southern Pines, par-72

Area teams advancing to states

1. Reagan                      212

2. West Forsyth              229

Also

7. Northwest Guilford      253

9. Northern Guilford        275

13. Davie County            313

Area individuals advancing to states

1. Morgan Ketchum (Reagan), 69; 2. Macy Pate (Reagan), 70; T4. Mary-Paige King (West Forsyth), Anna Howerton (Reagan), 73; T7. Leah Edwards (Northwest Guilford), 76; T9. Sadie Mecham (West Forsyth), 77; T12. Paige Sidney (West Forsyth), 79; T17. Ruth Anne Asbill (Reagan), Hillary Gong (Reagan), 82; T26. Olivia Tolbert (Northern Guilford), Catherine DiSiena (Northwest Guilford), 86.

CLASS 3-A CENTRAL

At Greensboro National Golf Club, Par-72

Area teams advancing to states

1. Rockingham County     253

2. Oak Grove                  270

Area individuals advancing to states

1. Emma Niebauer (High Point Central), 72; 4. Elli Flinchum (Rockingham County), 77; 5. Ella Ott (Oak Grove), 78; 7. Olivia Peterson (Rockingham County), 85; T13. Meredith Pegram (Rockingham County), 91; T20. Zoe Crotts (Oak Grove), Jerina Hill (Smith), 102; T34. Emma Motsinger (Oak Grove), 116.

CLASS 2-A/1-A CENTRAL

At Monroe Country Club, par-72

Area individual advancing to states

T3. Eliza Ofsanko (Bishop McGuinness), 83.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

