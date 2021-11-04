 Skip to main content
Two Phenom Hoops high school events coming to Triad in December
Two Phenom Hoops high school events coming to Triad in December

Phenom Hoops logo

Phenom Hoops will present two high school basketball events in the Triad in December.

The Tyler Lewis High School Hoop Fest, named for the former Forsyth Country Day and N.C. State point guard, is Dec. 3-4 at Forsyth County Day. 

Here is the schedule:

FRIDAY, DEC. 3

4 p.m.: Girls, Asheville Christian at Forsyth Country Day

5:30: Winston-Salem Christian vs. Hamilton Heights (Tenn.)

7: Lincolnton Combine Academy vs. Hudson Moravian Prep

8:30: Asheville Christian at Forsyth Country Day 

10: The Burlington School vs. Woodstock (Ga.) The Skills Factory

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

Noon: Quality Education Academy vs. Durham Good Better Best Academy

1:30 p.m.: Concord Cannon School vs. Piedmont Classical

3: Lincolnton Combine Academy vs. Hamilton Heights (Tenn.)

4:30: Winston-Salem Christian vs. Woodstock (Ga.) The Skills Factory

6: Raleigh Word of God Christian vs. Raleigh Trinity Academy

7:30:The Burlington School vs. Concord Academy

9: Hudson Moravian Prep at Forsyth Country Day

The Healthy Blue Tourney Town Showcase presented by Phenom Hoops is Dec. 10-11 at Smith. 

Here is the schedule:

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

5:30: Girls, Atkins at Smith

6:30: Charlotte Liberty Heights vs. Woodstock (Ga.) The Skills Factory

8: Atkins at Smith

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

Noon: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) vs. Page

1:30 p.m.: Quality Education Academy vs. Woodstock (Ga.) The Skills Factory

3: East Forsyth vs. Pittsboro Seaforth

4:30: Northern Guilford vs. Wesleyan

6: Charlotte Liberty Heights vs. Durham Good Better Best Academy

7:30: Forsyth Country Day vs. Richmond County

9: West Charlotte at Smith

Tyler Lewis Hoop Fest logo

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

