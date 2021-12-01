Tyler Lewis basketball event comes to Triad this weekend

The Tyler Lewis High School Hoop Fest, named for the former Forsyth Country Day and N.C. State point guard, will bring another strong field to Lewisville this weekend.
The Phenom Hoops Event will feature five games Friday and seven games Saturday. Admission is $15 for an all-day pass.
Here is the schedule:
Friday
4 p.m.: Girls, Asheville Christian at Forsyth Country Day
5:30: Winston-Salem Christian vs. Hamilton Heights (Tenn.)
7: Lincolnton Combine Academy vs. Hudson Moravian Prep
8:30: Asheville Christian at Forsyth Country Day
10: The Burlington School vs. Woodstock (Ga.) The Skills Factory
Saturday
Noon: Quality Education Academy vs. Durham Good Better Best Academy
1:30 p.m.: Concord Cannon School vs. Piedmont Classical
3: Lincolnton Combine Academy vs. Hamilton Heights (Tenn.)