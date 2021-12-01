 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tyler Lewis basketball event comes to Triad this weekend
0 Comments

Tyler Lewis basketball event comes to Triad this weekend

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tyler Lewis Hoop Fest logo

The Tyler Lewis High School Hoop Fest, named for the former Forsyth Country Day and N.C. State point guard, will bring another strong field to Lewisville this weekend.

The Phenom Hoops Event will feature five games Friday and seven games Saturday. Admission is $15 for an all-day pass.

Here is the schedule:

Friday

4 p.m.: Girls, Asheville Christian at Forsyth Country Day

5:30: Winston-Salem Christian vs. Hamilton Heights (Tenn.)

7: Lincolnton Combine Academy vs. Hudson Moravian Prep

8:30: Asheville Christian at Forsyth Country Day

10: The Burlington School vs. Woodstock (Ga.) The Skills Factory

Saturday

Noon: Quality Education Academy vs. Durham Good Better Best Academy

1:30 p.m.: Concord Cannon School vs. Piedmont Classical

3: Lincolnton Combine Academy vs. Hamilton Heights (Tenn.)

4:30: Winston-Salem Christian vs. Woodstock (Ga.) The Skills Factory

6: Raleigh Word of God Christian vs. Raleigh Trinity Academy

7:30:The Burlington School vs. Concord Academy

9: Hudson Moravian Prep at Forsyth Country Day

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Syria hosts first international basketball match in years

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert