Updated high school football schedule: Week 4
All kickoffs 7 p.m. unless noted.

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Asheboro (0-3 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 0-3) at Southern Guilford (1-0, 2-0)

Eastern Alamance (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-0) at Rockingham County (2-1, 2-1)

High Point Central (1-2) at Southern Alamance (1-1)

McMichael (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-3) at Western Alamance (3-0, 3-0)

North Stokes (0-1 Northwest 1-A, 2-1) at Bishop McGuinness (0-1, 0-3)

Ragsdale (0-0 Metro 4-A, 1-2) at Page (0-1, 0-3)

Reidsville (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-0) at Carrboro (0-1, 0-3)

Smith (0-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-3) at Southwest Guilford (1-0, 2-1)

Southeast Guilford (2-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 2-1) at Eastern Guilford (2-0, 2-0)

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Andrews (1-1 PAC 7 2-A, 1-2) at Randleman (3-0, 3-0), 3:30

Mount Tabor (1-0 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 3-0) at Dudley (1-0, 3-0), 6

Northwest Guilford (1-0 Metro 4-A, 3-0) at Grimsley (1-0, 3-0), 6:30

Parkland (0-1 Piedmont Triad 3-A, 0-3) at Western Guilford (0-1, 0-3), 6

Reynolds (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 1-2) at East Forsyth (0-0, 0-2), 6

MONDAY'S GAME

Northeast Guilford (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-3) at Morehead (0-3, 0-3), 6:30

POSTPONED

Glenn (0-1 Central Piedmont 4-A, 2-1) at West Forsyth (0-0, 2-0), COVID-19 issues in West Forsyth’s program

Person (1-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2) at Northern Guilford (2-1, 2-1), COVID-19 issues in Person's program

