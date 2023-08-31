Caroline Smith played volleyball through the constant pain of a broken hand this June at AAU Nationals. Purple and blue, she pushed through every painful pass and hurtful hit, just as she attended every Cornerstone Charter team session over the next six weeks.

“We were all in Florida, so we wanted to wait to come back home before we got it checked out,” Smith said. “My whole hand was blue and purple, so we knew immediately that we had to get it checked out, but I just lied and said I was okay because I wanted to play (laughing).”

It was actually during a pregame chest bump with a club ball teammate when Smith broke her hand, which struck with the teammate’s elbow. Smith played in three matches, each about an hour long with the injury.

Smith’s father informed Cardinals coach Jason Tew of the injury. Despite her condition, Tew said that Smith was at every Cardinals’ workout in support of her Cardinals teammates. The dedicated player came back in the preseason, showing some early rust, but Tew said she quickly got back to her normal level of play.

“She is certainly a special player,” Tew said. “She demands a lot of herself and she works extremely hard to keep her game up…Seeing the work that she put in after the injury, it has been fairly impressive. She is a kid that is self-internally-motivated. She wants to push herself and really excel to play at the next level.”

On Tuesday, Cornerstone (7-0) defeated Triad Math and Science (1-4) 25-7, 25-10, 25-10. In the season’s seven matches, the NCHSAA 1A Cardinals have only dropped three sets this season, with a 3-1 win over 2022 1A semifinalist Bishop McGuinness and a hard-fought five-setter over 4A Southwest Guilford.

“I think it is the energy the girls bring, even when we are not playing to the level we are capable of playing,” Tew said. “They don’t let the mistakes get into their head. They have really shown some mental toughness this year in some tight situations, so I’m very proud of them for fighting through the obstacles that sometimes get inside their brains.”

A Greensboro native, Smith grew up playing soccer for eight years, but began playing volleyball in sixth grade as a member Cornerstone’s middle school team. While she played soccer as an eighth grader, she has since made volleyball her only sport.

“I think honestly it was the pace of the game,” Smith said. “It was just always very fast-paced, it was always fun. I feel like volleyball teams, the girls on volleyball teams, they are always so close and we are all friends and it is just a fun game to play and I just fell in love with it ever since I started playing.”

As a freshman last year, the 5-foot,11-inch outside hitter was Cornerstone’s only six-rotation starter, an All-Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference selection and was team offensive player of the year for the Cardinals, who went 18-7 and captured their fourth conference title in five years.

Smith led the team in kills (256), kills per set (3.2) and kill percentage (44.1), while also being an asset on defense with the second-highest totals in blocks (40) and digs (166).

This season, Smith is once again first in kills (77) and kills per set (3.2), while also carrying out various responsibilities.

“We have used her at multiple positions this year because just being the player that she is, in our area, I think a lot of coaches know that they need to key on her and try to shut her down to get a win over us, so we have really tried to move her around in different offensive systems, different settings, so they really have a hard time tracking where she is going to swing from and certainly her serve has been very beneficial as well to us. We try to call zone serving, serves called to a particular spot on the court, and she is pretty consistent on hitting her zones.”

There was some adjustment for Smith moving up from middle school. For Tew, the biggest growth for Smith has been working through the high expectations placed on her. Beyond physical abilities, she has remained humble and responds well to coaching.

“She is the kind of kid who tells me: ‘Coach, I love you. Thank you for pushing me,’” Tew said. “She thanks me for pushing her hard.”

Tew praises Smith for not compromising her character, owning up to mistakes and quickly correcting mistakes after just one mention from the coach. A 4.0 student, her academic standards remain high and her volleyball talent hasn’t made her lose sight of why she loves the game.

“She is one of those kids that if you told me to pick out her best friend on this team, I couldn’t pick her out because she interacts with every single one of them the exact same way. They are all sisters and it’s cool to see that relationship because that really carries us through adversity: believing in each other and knowing how to pick each other up.”

