MAYODAN — Northern Guilford has a “Big and Little” system, where a veteran takes in a younger player for team bonding, but Macy Bolyard already picked Samantha Chavis last year before they became teammates.

On Thursday, the Nighthawks traveled to McMichael to play the defending NCHSAA 2A state champions. After losing the first set 25-15, they won the next three 26-24, 25-22 and 25-17 to upset the Phoenix, who were ranked No. 1 in the Piedmont Triad by some coaches in an area preseason survey.

During the comeback, the visiting crowd officially claimed Chavis as their own also, chanting “She’s a freshman” on several occasions.

“I’ve never seen anything like it to be honest,” Northern coach Kari Hankins said. “They just work so well together in practice, in games, especially tonight, they just click. They are just great together.”

Hired this offseason, Hankins was an assistant at Randleman for three seasons, before taking her first high school varsity head position at Northern, who in 2022 went 12-11 overall and finished fourth in the Metro 4A Conference.

In a preseason interview, the coach was proud of this year’s senior class whom she said has shown great leadership, dedication and high academic performance.

On the court, the team’s most notable senior is Bolyard, a 5-foot, 10-inch right side and setter who has squatted 265 pounds and brings a powerful left-handed swing. Committed to playt beach volleyball at Southern California, she was the Metro 4A Conference Utility Player of the Year as a sophomore after being second on the team in both assists (175) and kills (128) that season. In 2022, Bolyard was first in kills (256) and second in assists (232).

“We work a lot on running faster things, especially adjusting to what the other side is doing when they are giving us the ball, and Macy is really good at hitting anything you give her, so she is really trustworthy and you know you can give her the ball,” Chavis said.

Beyond stats, Bolyard has embodied the characteristics that Hankins sees throughout the program, an outgoing personality that Chavis has clicked with. The senior and other players anticipated Chavis’ arrival as her older sister Kendall Chavis was a senior on the team when Bolyard was a freshman. The younger Chavis was a regular at games last year and her brother Jason Chavis is the team manager.

Hankins quickly recognized Chavis’ unusual talent for her age, a versatile, well-rounded skillset that blended well with the team’s culture. The coach is happy with her incoming freshman class, although Chavis is the only freshman on varsity amongst the veteran group featuring six seniors.

Being a new coach, Hankins was quickly impressed by the new player, who participated in nearly every summer workout and had an appealing work ethic and attitude.

“Some freshmen come in and they, especially if they are playing on varsity, some people like to say, ‘They play like freshman,’ but I definitely haven’t seen that out of her,” Hankins said. “She has the confidence, she gets along with the older girls very very well. They pretty much brought her in under their wing and they are just rolling with it, so it’s been great so far.”

In the season opener on Tuesday, the Nighthawks won 3-1 over East Forsyth, who went 20-6 overall and finished second in the Central Piedmont 4A Conference last season. The next day, Bolyard told the team not to be overconfident after the big win and to remain gritty.

On Thursday, McMichael took the one-set lead, but Hankins said the team’s energy didn’t decline despite trailing on the road. During the comeback, the visiting crowd began the periodic chant in reference to Chavis, who not only slammed points for Northern but set up Bolyard from different angles on the floor.

“Well, they are setter-right sides,” McMichael coach Marty Woods said. “Most of your dominant hitters are your outsides in most normal rotations. But they are talented setters and they are talented hitters and they sure can get off the floor, can’t they?”

With Northern up 2-1, Northern led 20-16 in the fourth and final frame. During timeouts, Hankins allows her players to speak in those moments. At this point, the Nighthawks formed a circle in which the freshman spoke up.

“It’s still anyone’s game,” Chavis said.

“I mean, she has earned my respect; she has earned the team’s respect,” Bolyard said. “So I have no problem with that at all, her stepping up and trying to take over a little bit of leadership. She comes from a competitive background, so I know where she is coming from and I’m going to let her speak.”

Northern (2-0) goes to Randleman (2-0) on Aug. 24. McMichael (1-1) hosts Reagan (2-0) on Monday and Rockingham County (3-0) on Tuesday.

“It’s really exciting,” Bolyard said. “I think the past few years we have really had the potential and we just haven’t been able to put it all together and really gel. I really am excited about what is to come for this season because I think we looked awesome together.”