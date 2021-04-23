Watch Now: Dudley's Mekhi Wall and Milan Summers talk about their 77-33 win at Asheville T.C. Roberson

ASHEVILLE — No, that wasn’t a typo. And no, my Twitter feed wasn’t hacked.

The Dudley Panthers really did score 50 unanswered points Friday night to beat Asheville T.C. Roberson 77-33 in one of the highest-scoring football playoff games in N.C. High School Athletic Association history.

It might even be a record, but the state association doesn’t break out playoff records from regular-season records. Earlier this season, Cummings did beat Smith 88-74 to set the single-game combined scoring mark.

For the first 20 minutes or so of this Class 3-AA West Regional semifinal, it looked as if both teams were going to star in their own version of that '70s show as they each scored 20 points. But after Roberson’s Rodney McDay caught his third touchdown pass of the night with 8:28 to play in the second quarter, it was all Dudley.

The 50-0 run started when the Panthers’ Mekhi Wall took the ensuing kickoff, a squibber that bounced high, near the left hashmark at his 20-yard line and worked some of his patented magic. One of the state’s most dangerous return men had already run back a kickoff 78 yards to set up Dudley’s first score. This time he put the Panthers ahead to stay and started an avalanche the likes of which even the North Carolina mountains have not seen.