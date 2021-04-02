Watch Now: Dudley's Milan Summers talks about his big night in the Panthers' 42-21 win over Southwest Guilford

2. Joey McGinnis has a lot of upside. A straight-A student in an Early College program, the Southwest Guilford junior showed the ability to extend plays with his feet and make plays with his arm. He only completed nine of 28 passes, but his receivers didn’t help him much with numerous drops and he still finished with 187 yards and two touchdowns. “I’m looking forward more than anything to seeing him grow through his senior year, when the game really slows down for him and he can see the field for what it really is,” Doak said. “I can’t wait to see him after we have a summer of 7-on-7 competition.”

3. Dudley will need help in the conference title race. Thanks to a 9-6 loss to Mount Tabor in Week 4, the Panthers are a game off the lead with one week to play. Dudley shouldn’t have much trouble at home against Western Guilford, but will need some help from Southwest Guilford when the Cowboys travel to Winston-Salem to face Tabor. Only the conference champion receives an automatic berth in the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. The runner-up will have to hope for a wild card. “I tell them to control what we can control. That’s it,” Davis said. “We can’t worry about what the state does. We have to go into next week and win.”

What they said