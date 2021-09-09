 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown previews the Pinecrest game
0 Comments

Watch Now: Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown previews the Pinecrest game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Football Practice (copy)

Coach Darryl Brown guided Grimsley to the NCHSAA Class 4-A football championship in the spring.

GREENSBORO — Grimsley's football team is riding a 12-game winning streak that dates to the fall 2019 season, but the Whirlies got a scare in their most recent game. Grimsley trailed 12-0 at halftime before winning 21-19 at Reagan on Aug. 27.

Coach Darryl Brown's team has spent the time since that game working on fundamentals and focus, and the Whirlies will get another test Friday when they travel to Southern Pines to take on unbeaten Pinecrest.

Brown discussed the state of the program and this week's matchup with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera:

DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley

WATCH NOW: Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown previews the Pinecrest game

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All kickoffs 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley (2-0) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (3-0), 7 p.m.

No. 2 Reidsville (2-0) at Rockingham County (1-0), 11 a.m. Saturday

No. 5 Southeast Guilford (1-1) at No. 10 Southern Guilford (1-1)

Reynolds (1-2) at No. 7 Southwest Guilford (1-1), 7 p.m. Thursday

Mount Tabor (1-1) at No. 8 Page (0-2), 7 p.m. Thursday

Ragsdale (1-1) at No. 9 Eastern Guilford (0-1)

ALSO

Andrews (0-2) at Parkland (1-1), WMYV-48

Asheville Christian (0-2) at High Point Christian (1-1), 7 p.m.

Carver (2-1) at McMichael (0-2)

Morehead (1-2) at Martinsville, Va. (0-1)

North Raleigh Christian (2-0) at Bishop McGuinness (1-1)

Western Guilford (0-1) at Northeast Guilford (0-2)

OFF

No. 3 Dudley (2-1), No. 4 Northern Guilford (3-0), No. 6 Northwest Guilford (2-1), High Point Central (1-2), Smith (1-2)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Will a non-QB win Offensive Player of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News