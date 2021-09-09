Watch Now: Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown previews the Pinecrest game

GREENSBORO — Grimsley's football team is riding a 12-game winning streak that dates to the fall 2019 season, but the Whirlies got a scare in their most recent game. Grimsley trailed 12-0 at halftime before winning 21-19 at Reagan on Aug. 27.

Coach Darryl Brown's team has spent the time since that game working on fundamentals and focus, and the Whirlies will get another test Friday when they travel to Southern Pines to take on unbeaten Pinecrest.

Brown discussed the state of the program and this week's matchup with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera:

DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley

