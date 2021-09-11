Watch Now: Grimsley passes another road test, beats Pinecrest 28-14

That’s what Grimsley did to start the second half. After punting on their first possession, the Whirlies went in front to stay when senior quarterback Alonza Barnett threw his second touchdown pass of the game, a 31-yarder to Terrell Anderson with 7:58 left in the third quarter. The extra point was blocked, but Grimsley led 20-14.

After Pinecrest’s Mason Konen threw his fourth interception of the game and third of the third quarter – a spectacular play where the Whirlies’ Khalil Stimpson tipped the ball to himself and caught it as he fell to the ground – Barnett tossed an 18-yard TD pass to Anderson and found the sophomore again for a two-point conversion that made it 28-14.

Other than a 41-yard quick screen midway through the fourth quarter, Grimsley held Pinecrest to 3 yards in the final two quarters and the Whirlies finished with six picks.

“We were putting pressure on him in the second half,” Brown said of Konen, a sophomore who was forced into action when senior Brodie Karres was hurt on the game’s opening possession. “Defensively, we really played well.”

Senior defensive back Tyler Clyburn played particularly well, coming up with three interceptions. So did Barnett, who finished with 281 yards passing and a rushing touchdown.