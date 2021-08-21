 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Grimsley's Travis Shaw commits to North Carolina
0 Comments
top story

Watch Now: Grimsley's Travis Shaw commits to North Carolina

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Travis Shaw

Grimsley defensive lineman Travis Shaw committed to North Carolina on Saturday evening. Shaw’s other finalists were Clemson, Georgia and N.C. A&T.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Grimsley football standout Travis Shaw committed to North Carolina at Jamieson Stadium on Saturday evening. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound defensive tackle from a list of finalists that also included Clemson, Georgia and N.C. A&T.

Here's what the moment looked like:

WATCH NOW: Grimsley football standout Travis Shaw commits to North Carolina

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News