Watch now: High Point Christian Cougars talk about their football opener
Watch now: High Point Christian Cougars talk about their football opener

Scott Bell

Coach Scott Bell guided the High Point Christian Cougars to an 8-4 record in 2019 and a spot in the semifinal round of the NCISAA Division II football playoffs.

 Joe Sirera

High Point Christian will be the first Triad high school to play football this season when the Cougars take on Indian Trail Metrolina Christian on Friday night in a NCISAA game. Here's what coach Scott Bell and two of his players had to say about this unusual season and Friday's matchup:

COACH SCOTT BELL

PHIL COUILLARD, senior, offensive tackle

LUKE HOMOL, senior, quarterback

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

INDIAN TRAIL METROLINA CHRISTIAN at HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

Where: High Point Athletic Complex, 2920 School Park Road, High Point (Adjacent to Simeon Stadium).

Admission: No fans permitted under the NCISAA's COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Records: Opener for both teams.

