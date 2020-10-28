Watch now: High Point Christian football prepares for Cabarrus Stallions

HIGH POINT — The High Point Christian Cougars are 2-1 after a 50-20 loss to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.). Next up on the schedule for the only area high school football team playing this fall is a matchup with the Cabarrus Stallions, a combination of players from Concord Cannon School and Concord First Assembly, at 7 p.m. Friday at Central Cabarrus High School.