Watch now: High Point Christian football prepares for Cabarrus Stallions
High Point Christian coach Scott Bell watches his football team from the sideline during the Cougars' 50-20 loss to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) on Friday at High Point Athletic Complex. The Cougars travel to Concord this week to take on the Cabarrus Stallions.

HIGH POINT — The High Point Christian Cougars are 2-1 after a 50-20 loss to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.). Next up on the schedule for the only area high school football team playing this fall is a matchup with the Cabarrus Stallions, a combination of players from Concord Cannon School and Concord First Assembly, at 7 p.m. Friday at Central Cabarrus High School.

Coach Scott Bell and senior Colby Cox spoke with the News & Record's Joe Sirera about this week's matchup in these videos:

COACH SCOTT BELL

COLBY COX

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

