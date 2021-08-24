Watch Now; HSXtra.com Football Coaches' Clipboard

 Skip to main content
Page Grimsley (copy)

Page coach Doug Robertson is a former Reidsville player who guided the Rams to a NCHSAA Class 2-A championship in 2009.

Page football coach Doug Robertson knows his way around Reidsville. The former Rams player and coach will head back to Community Stadium on Friday night with his Pirates as they take on coach Jimmy Teague and the Rams in a non-conference matchup.

Both coaches spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their friendship and Friday night's matchup:

DOUG ROBERTSON, Page coach

WATCH NOW: Page football coach Doug Robertson talks about Friday night's matchup with Reidsville

JIMMY TEAGUE, Reidsville coach

WATCH NOW: Reidsville football coach Jimmy Teague talks about Friday night's matchup with Page
teague-photo (copy)

Jimmy Teague guided Reidsville to another NCHSAA Class 2-A football championship in the spring.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley (1-0) at Reagan (1-0)

No. 2 Dudley (1-0) at No. 5 Southeast Guilford (0-0)

No. 6 Page (0-1) at No. 3 Reidsville (1-0)

No. 4 Northern Guilford (1-0) at No. 10 Smith (1-0)

No. 7 Ragsdale (1-0) at Glenn (0-0)

No. 8 Northwest Guilford (0-1) at North Davidson (0-1)

Providence Grove (1-0) at No. 9 Southern Guilford (0-0) 

ALSO PLAYING

Harrells Christian (1-0) at High Point Christian (0-0)

High Point Central (0-1) at Andrews (0-1)

McMichael (0-1) at Bartlett Yancey (1-0)

Reynolds (1-0) at Southwest Guilford (0-1)

Rockingham County (1-0) at Morehead (0-0)

South Stokes (0-1) at Bishop McGuinness (0-0)

Western Guilford (0-0) at Northeast Guilford (0-1)

Williams (0-1) at Eastern Guilford (0-1)

