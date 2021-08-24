Watch Now; HSXtra.com Football Coaches' Clipboard

Page football coach Doug Robertson knows his way around Reidsville. The former Rams player and coach will head back to Community Stadium on Friday night with his Pirates as they take on coach Jimmy Teague and the Rams in a non-conference matchup.
Both coaches spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their friendship and Friday night's matchup:
DOUG ROBERTSON, Page coach
JIMMY TEAGUE, Reidsville coach
FRIDAY'S GAMES
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
No. 1 Grimsley (1-0) at Reagan (1-0)
No. 2 Dudley (1-0) at No. 5 Southeast Guilford (0-0)
No. 6 Page (0-1) at No. 3 Reidsville (1-0)
No. 4 Northern Guilford (1-0) at No. 10 Smith (1-0)
No. 7 Ragsdale (1-0) at Glenn (0-0)
No. 8 Northwest Guilford (0-1) at North Davidson (0-1)
Providence Grove (1-0) at No. 9 Southern Guilford (0-0)
ALSO PLAYING
Harrells Christian (1-0) at High Point Christian (0-0)
High Point Central (0-1) at Andrews (0-1)
McMichael (0-1) at Bartlett Yancey (1-0)
Reynolds (1-0) at Southwest Guilford (0-1)
Rockingham County (1-0) at Morehead (0-0)
South Stokes (0-1) at Bishop McGuinness (0-0)
Western Guilford (0-0) at Northeast Guilford (0-1)
Williams (0-1) at Eastern Guilford (0-1)
