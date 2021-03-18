 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown and Dudley's Steven Davis preview Friday night's football game
0 comments

Watch Now: Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown and Dudley's Steven Davis preview Friday night's football game

{{featured_button_text}}
Northern, Dudley meet at Dudley football jamboree (copy) (copy)

Coach Steven Davis' Dudley Panthers are 3-0 heading into Friday night's game against 3-0 Mount Tabor at J.A. Tarpley Stadium.

GREENSBORO — Mount Tabor and Dudley are the teams to beat again this season in Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference football. They meet Friday night at Dudley's J.A. Tarpley Stadium.

Scouting high school football: Week 4

Coach Tiesuan Brown's Mount Tabor squad is seeking its fifth straight win over Dudley in what has become a season-defining game for both programs. Dudley coach Steven Davis remembers those games well and has his Panthers ready for the latest renewal of their rivalry. Both coaches spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and Friday night's matchup:

East Forsyth v. Mount Tabor football (copy)

Mount Tabor coach Tiesuan Brown's Spartans are 3-0 heading into Friday night's matchup with 3-0 Dudley at J.A. Tarpley Stadium.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News