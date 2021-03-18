Watch Now: Mount Tabor's Tiesuan Brown and Dudley's Steven Davis preview Friday night's football game

GREENSBORO — Mount Tabor and Dudley are the teams to beat again this season in Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference football. They meet Friday night at Dudley's J.A. Tarpley Stadium.

Coach Tiesuan Brown's Mount Tabor squad is seeking its fifth straight win over Dudley in what has become a season-defining game for both programs. Dudley coach Steven Davis remembers those games well and has his Panthers ready for the latest renewal of their rivalry. Both coaches spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and Friday night's matchup: