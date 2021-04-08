Watch Now: Northern Guilford football coach Erik Westberg previews Friday night's game with Western Alamance

GREENSBORO — Coach Erik Westberg's Northern Guilford Nighthawks are 5-1 overall and in the Mid-State 3-A Conference heading into Friday nights' home game against Western Alamance (6-0. 6-0). The challenge is simple for Westberg's team: Win and they are in the NCHSAA playoffs as conference champions. But a loss likely would leave Northern on the outside looking in when the playoff pairings are announced Saturday.
A preview of the seventh and final week of the high school football regular season.
Westberg spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about his team and about the challenge it faces Friday night at Johnny Roscoe Stadium:
