Watch Now: Northern Guilford football coach Erik Westberg previews Friday night's game with Western Alamance

GREENSBORO — Coach Erik Westberg's Northern Guilford Nighthawks are 5-1 overall and in the Mid-State 3-A Conference heading into Friday nights' home game against Western Alamance (6-0. 6-0). The challenge is simple for Westberg's team: Win and they are in the NCHSAA playoffs as conference champions. But a loss likely would leave Northern on the outside looking in when the playoff pairings are announced Saturday.