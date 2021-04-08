 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Northern Guilford football coach Erik Westberg previews Friday night's game with Western Alamance
Northern Guilford football coach Erik Westberg has his Nighthawks in position to win the Mid-State 3-A Conference title if they can beat Western Alamance on Friday night.

GREENSBORO — Coach Erik Westberg's Northern Guilford Nighthawks are 5-1 overall and in the Mid-State 3-A Conference heading into Friday nights' home game against Western Alamance (6-0. 6-0). The challenge is simple for Westberg's team: Win and they are in the NCHSAA playoffs as conference champions. But a loss likely would leave Northern on the outside looking in when the playoff pairings are announced Saturday.

Westberg spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about his team and about the challenge it faces Friday night at Johnny Roscoe Stadium:

Interview with Northern Guilford football coach Erik Westberg

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

